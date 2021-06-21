All the latest Amazon Prime Day gaming chair deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s finally Prime Day, which means it’s time to score the very best new tech in Amazon Prime Day deals, including Prime Day gaming chair deals. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to land a new gaming chair, whether you’re looking for something that’s egregiously ergonomic, that won’t put too much strain on your back, that’s the ultimate comfort chair, or that you can recline in for the ultimate immersive gaming experience. However you’re looking to rest your rump while you dominate the competition, these Prime Day gaming chair deals will have the right gaming chair for you.

In 2020, with the pandemic creating problems and delays, Prime Day arrived a little late. But this year, Prime Day has returned to early summer, and it might be your best chance to score a great deal on a new gaming chair. There are some fantastic opportunities here! Keep reading to browse our collection of the very best Prime Day gaming chair deals and get all the intel on exactly what you should be looking for if you’re in the market for a new gaming chair.

What's a perfect gaming chair without the perfect gaming system, accessories, and games?

Best Prime Day gaming chair deals

Should you buy a new gaming chair on Prime Day?

Prime Day provides perhaps the best opportunity to invest in new gadgets because it’s the day when Amazon tends to discount the latest technology. Hence, Prime Day is a perfect time to snag a new gaming chair. In our experience, you won’t find a better deal on a new gaming chair at any other time this year, including on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The discounts on those days will be comparable and maybe even not as good, so if you wait, all you’ll be gaining is many months without the most comfortable, ergonomic, immersive gaming experience the right gaming chair can provide. This should be great news if you’ve already been scanning the options and have a gaming chair in mind or if yours is a little old and you’re in need of an upgrade.

The deals on Prime Day can even surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday because Prime Day is solely an Amazon event. Only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Day deals, so your competition for the very best gaming chair deals is limited. At the same time, other retailers are aware of Prime Day and might offer comparable deals, so keep your eye on the competition to make sure you’re getting the best discount on a gaming chair.

Also, it’s a good idea to be aware of Lightning Deals. This is when Amazon suddenly drops the price on a hot piece of tech. These flash sales can be drastic — and when they are, you should jump on them — but at other times there’s more smoke than fire, and the discount is not so great. So keep a keen eye on these: You want to take advantage of the best deals, but you don’t want your enthusiasm to get the best of you and overpay for a gaming chair.

Also, keep aware of the version you are buying, and know that an updated edition will definitely be coming at some point. Gaming chairs are less reliant on technology changes than, say, gaming systems or laptops, but if it’s important to you to have the very newest gaming chair, or if you’re buying a gaming chair to give as a gift much later in the year, you might want to wait. Prices on the current gaming chairs will drop again once the new ones emerge, and if you wait for Black Friday, you might be able to score a discount on the newer gaming chair.

How to choose a gaming chair on Prime Day

The wide selection in these Prime Day gaming chair deals can be a little daunting, so it can be helpful to lay out the features and price range that are most important to you. That way, you’ll make sure that you come away from Prime Day with the right gaming chair for you.

The best place to start is Digital Trends’ guide to the best gaming chairs — here, our intrepid gaming investigators and reviewers take you through all the top gaming chairs and how each one could serve you best. There are so many potential advantages to a new gaming chair, ranging from comfort, to speaker placement, to the degree to which it can save your back, to the potential advantages a chair might offer by immersing you further into the game. There’s also chairs for people of different sizes, which can be a key differentiator. We can help you find the best chair for you.

The first consideration should always be your budget. You don’t want to overspend on Prime Day, and you want to walk away with the very best gaming chair you can afford. A good strategy can be to set your Prime Day gaming chair sales budget ahead of time and then make sure not to exceed it. There are Prime Day gaming chair sales ranging from the very affordable Furmax Office Chair to the incredibly ergonomic and gorgeously designed Herman Miller Aeron, which can be twenty times the price.

Secondly, you want to be realistic about how a gaming chair might tailor to your size and weight, which can make or break your gaming experience. If you’re a gamer who considers themselves on the bigger and wider side of things, the fact is, you might not be comfortable in a standard gaming or office chair, and you might want to start your search with the FantasyLab gaming chair. Similarly, taller gamers might not be comfortable in any chair that isn’t the Secret Lab Titan, with its taller headrest and wider seat base (this edition also has a wide range of game-themed special edition chairs, which is cool).

Once you get past dimensional considerations, the chairs in these Prime Day gaming chair deals have an enormous range of features that can appeal across the whole spectrum of gamers. For an overall attractive and excellent gaming chair, browse these Prime Day gaming chair deals for the GT Omega Pro Series, which is totally easy to put together, comes in a wide variety of colors and stripes, and sports an adjustable back with lockable or rocking tilt supports. Fun! If you’re a value-conscious consumer and want a gaming chair with the best warranty support, you’ll want to consider something like the AKRacing Core Series EX, which is endorsed by esports players. Meanwhile, if you want to fully recline and let your games take you over, browse these Prime Day gaming chair deals for the Respawn-900, which has a 360-degree swiveling base, like a turret.

Get in the game like never before with these Prime Day gaming chair deals. There’s something for absolutely everyone.

