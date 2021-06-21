  1. Deals
Best Prime Day gaming chair deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day gaming chair deals and sales

By

It’s finally Prime Day, which means it’s time to score the very best new tech in Amazon Prime Day deals, including Prime Day gaming chair deals. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to land a new gaming chair, whether you’re looking for something that’s egregiously ergonomic, that won’t put too much strain on your back, that’s the ultimate comfort chair, or that you can recline in for the ultimate immersive gaming experience. However you’re looking to rest your rump while you dominate the competition, these Prime Day gaming chair deals will have the right gaming chair for you.

In 2020, with the pandemic creating problems and delays, Prime Day arrived a little late. But this year, Prime Day has returned to early summer, and it might be your best chance to score a great deal on a new gaming chair. There are some fantastic opportunities here! Keep reading to browse our collection of the very best Prime Day gaming chair deals and get all the intel on exactly what you should be looking for if you’re in the market for a new gaming chair.

Best Prime Day gaming chair deals

Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder Gaming Chair

$185 $499
The Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder offers several features, including PU leather inserts, integrated headrest, foam lumbar support, and weight-activated tilt control—all for a comfortable gaming session.
Buy at Walmart

X Rocker RGB Prism Pedestal Chair

$220 $350
The surface of the chair features RGB LED technology with over 30 color combinations, and an integrated wireless audio system with headrest mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer.
Buy at Amazon

OFM Essentials Collection Gaming Chair

$115 $260
This racing style gaming chair provides luxury and comfort, with its ergonomic features, adjustable height and recline, and SofThread leather.
Buy at Amazon

Polar Aurora Gaming Chair

$80 $129
This adjustable gaming chair features an ergonomically designed backrest, lumbar pillow, and headrest combination for a comfortable time while playing your favorite video games.
Buy at Amazon

Respawn RSP-800 Rocking Gaming Chair

$167 $425
Rock back with this rocking gaming chair from Respawn, featuring padded armrests, a high back with segmented padding and extra head and neck cushioning, and built-in lumbar support.
Buy at Walmart

Yangming Gaming Chair

$106 $300
Made of bonded leather, this gaming chair offers a comfortable experience with a padded armrest and a tilt function so you can recline the seat.
Buy at Walmart

Soontrans Gaming Chair with High-Back, Adjustable Headrest and Lumbar Support

$130 $155
This gaming chair features a car seat-style design, padded armrests, a reclining backrest up to 160 degrees, and an adjustable headrest.
Buy at Amazon

Ohaho Gaming Chair

$140 $160
The ergonomic body design makes it ideal not just for gaming but also for working and studying. The gaming chair also feature premium leather, a high-density sponge, and quiet wheels.
Buy at Amazon

Homall Gaming Chair

$100 $150
This gaming chair is made with high-density shaping foam and PU leather for comfort and durability, The recline function goes up to 180 degrees, and it supports up to 300 pounds.
Buy at Amazon

Respawn 110 Pro Racing Style Gaming Chair

$159 $179
Available in white, this racing-style gaming chair's built-in footrest gives it a recliner vibe, while padded lumbar support and 155-degree tilt ensure supreme comfort during intense sessions.
Buy at Walmart

Hbada Racing Style Gaming Chair

$190 $200
Hbada Racing Style Gaming Chair features a highly durable PU leather and removable headrest and lumbar support—perfect for long hours of gaming session.
Buy at Amazon

Respawn RSP-800 Gaming Rocker Chair

$139 $425
Everybody loves a rocking chair, and why not rock while gaming? The premium Respawn RSP-800 rocker lets you do just that.
Buy at Walmart

Playseat Challenge Foldable Racing Chair

$215 $250
This foldable racing chair is compatible with all steering wheels and pedals from Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec. It's comfortable and stable, and easy to put away after you're done playing.
Buy at Amazon

Homall Gaming and Executive Office Chair, Red

$120 $170
Homall's high-back executive office chair is ideal for gaming. It's made from PU leather and features an ergonomic design and adjustable head rest and lumbar support for intense gaming sessions.
Buy at Amazon

Respawn RSP-900 Racing Style Gaming Recliner, Gray

$266 $300
This unique chair combines the best of a racing-style gaming chair with the leisurely comfort of a recliner (complete with pop-out leg rest).
Buy at Walmart

Skonyon Gaming Chair

$137 $199
This gaming chair comes with a headrest, lumbar support, and footrest for a comfortable experience while playing video games. It's fully adjustable and made of high-quality materials for durability.
Buy at Walmart

Polar Aurora Gaming Chair

$112 $177
Play games with extreme comfort in this ergonomic gaming chair, which offers recline and adjustment functions and is made out of durable PU leather.
Buy at Sears

Respawn 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair

$201 $215
If you're looking for something that stands out from the crowd of almost identical DXRacer clones, the Respawn 200 is a racing-style gaming chair with a unique style at an affordable price.
Buy at Amazon

Cadcah Gaming Chair

$75 $120
The ergonomic design of this gaming chair includes adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and a neck rest pillow. It also features 360-degree wheels.
Buy at Amazon

BOSSIN Racing Style Gaming Chair

$123 $170
The ergonomic design and materials made of PU leather allows usage as a gaming chair or office chair, with padded cushions and adjustable height for comfort.
Buy at Amazon

Arozzi Verona V2 Advanced Racing Style Gaming Chair with High Backrest

$250 $380
The Arozzi Verona V2 is an advanced racing style gaming chair with a high backrest and lumbar and headrest pillows.
Buy at Amazon

Atlantic Dardashti Ergonomic Gaming Chair

$442 $500
Inspired by high-end vehicles, this gaming chair ensures a comfortable gaming session with its cure foam cushions, lumbar and headrest support, and adjustable cushioned armrests.
Buy at Amazon

AutoFull Gaming Chair

$210 $299
With a thick backrest, an adjustable headrest, and high-quality materials, this gaming chair will make sure that you remain comfortable even after hours of playing video games or working.
Buy at Amazon

Akracing Masters Series Max Gaming Chair, Blue

$451 $519
A very nice deal on another one of the best high-end racing-style gaming chairs on the market. Easily adjusts for tilt, has removable and adjustable armrests, and supports up to 400 pounds.
Buy at Amazon

Akracing Core Series EX Gaming Chair, Black/Red

$329 $359
Akracing's Core Series EX gaming chair is one of the best "DX Racer clones" with its sturdy metal frame and 180-degree recline function, all at an affordable price.
Buy at Lenovo

Should you buy a new gaming chair on Prime Day?

Prime Day provides perhaps the best opportunity to invest in new gadgets because it’s the day when Amazon tends to discount the latest technology. Hence, Prime Day is a perfect time to snag a new gaming chair. In our experience, you won’t find a better deal on a new gaming chair at any other time this year, including on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The discounts on those days will be comparable and maybe even not as good, so if you wait, all you’ll be gaining is many months without the most comfortable, ergonomic, immersive gaming experience the right gaming chair can provide. This should be great news if you’ve already been scanning the options and have a gaming chair in mind or if yours is a little old and you’re in need of an upgrade.

The deals on Prime Day can even surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday because Prime Day is solely an Amazon event. Only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Day deals, so your competition for the very best gaming chair deals is limited. At the same time, other retailers are aware of Prime Day and might offer comparable deals, so keep your eye on the competition to make sure you’re getting the best discount on a gaming chair.

Also, it’s a good idea to be aware of Lightning Deals. This is when Amazon suddenly drops the price on a hot piece of tech. These flash sales can be drastic — and when they are, you should jump on them — but at other times there’s more smoke than fire, and the discount is not so great. So keep a keen eye on these: You want to take advantage of the best deals, but you don’t want your enthusiasm to get the best of you and overpay for a gaming chair.

Also, keep aware of the version you are buying, and know that an updated edition will definitely be coming at some point. Gaming chairs are less reliant on technology changes than, say, gaming systems or laptops, but if it’s important to you to have the very newest gaming chair, or if you’re buying a gaming chair to give as a gift much later in the year, you might want to wait. Prices on the current gaming chairs will drop again once the new ones emerge, and if you wait for Black Friday, you might be able to score a discount on the newer gaming chair.

How to choose a gaming chair on Prime Day

The wide selection in these Prime Day gaming chair deals can be a little daunting, so it can be helpful to lay out the features and price range that are most important to you. That way, you’ll make sure that you come away from Prime Day with the right gaming chair for you.

The best place to start is Digital Trends’ guide to the best gaming chairs — here, our intrepid gaming investigators and reviewers take you through all the top gaming chairs and how each one could serve you best. There are so many potential advantages to a new gaming chair, ranging from comfort, to speaker placement, to the degree to which it can save your back, to the potential advantages a chair might offer by immersing you further into the game. There’s also chairs for people of different sizes, which can be a key differentiator. We can help you find the best chair for you.

The first consideration should always be your budget. You don’t want to overspend on Prime Day, and you want to walk away with the very best gaming chair you can afford. A good strategy can be to set your Prime Day gaming chair sales budget ahead of time and then make sure not to exceed it. There are Prime Day gaming chair sales ranging from the very affordable Furmax Office Chair to the incredibly ergonomic and gorgeously designed Herman Miller Aeron, which can be twenty times the price.

Secondly, you want to be realistic about how a gaming chair might tailor to your size and weight, which can make or break your gaming experience. If you’re a gamer who considers themselves on the bigger and wider side of things, the fact is, you might not be comfortable in a standard gaming or office chair, and you might want to start your search with the FantasyLab gaming chair. Similarly, taller gamers might not be comfortable in any chair that isn’t the Secret Lab Titan, with its taller headrest and wider seat base (this edition also has a wide range of game-themed special edition chairs, which is cool).

Once you get past dimensional considerations, the chairs in these Prime Day gaming chair deals have an enormous range of features that can appeal across the whole spectrum of gamers. For an overall attractive and excellent gaming chair, browse these Prime Day gaming chair deals for the GT Omega Pro Series, which is totally easy to put together, comes in a wide variety of colors and stripes, and sports an adjustable back with lockable or rocking tilt supports. Fun! If you’re a value-conscious consumer and want a gaming chair with the best warranty support, you’ll want to consider something like the AKRacing Core Series EX, which is endorsed by esports players. Meanwhile, if you want to fully recline and let your games take you over, browse these Prime Day gaming chair deals for the Respawn-900, which has a 360-degree swiveling base, like a turret.

Get in the game like never before with these Prime Day gaming chair deals. There’s something for absolutely everyone.

