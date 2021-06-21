All the latest Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot deals and sales

Amazon’s huge Prime Day sale is back on its normal summer schedule this year, which means that now’s the time to shop for some Prime Day Instant Pot deals if you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen with one of the most versatile countertop appliances money can buy. which means plenty of great sales are anticipated. These Prime Day deals are the best chance of the year to score pricey tech (including kitchen gadgets) at the best prices you’ll see all year, but since it’s such a short sale, there’s nothing wrong with getting a little help.

That’s where we come in: Below, we’ve rounded up all the best Prime Day Instant Pot sales going right now, and these picks aren’t just limited to Amazon (meaning you don’t necessarily need a Prime membership to save big). We’ve also put together some handy tips for shopping the sale and choosing the right Instant Pot deal for your needs and budget, and if you’re also in the market for some other must-have kitchen upgrades, now’s the time to shop these Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals, Prime Day blender deals, and Prime Day coffee machine deals, too.

Should you buy an Instant Pot on Prime Day?

Given that an Instant Pot is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances out there that can still fit on your countertop, yes you should. Amazon loves to discount much sought-after kitchen gadgets and everyone is crazy about Instant Pots right now. Prime Day has also consistently been one of the best times of the entire year to enjoy big discounts on the latest tech with Amazon keen to entice you in with savings on the best big-name brands. That means now’s the time to pick up an Instant Pot, regardless of your budget or requirements, just do some research first (our buying guide below can help you with that).

Last year, we saw lots of the most popular Instant Pots reduced as part of the Prime Day Instant Pot sales. That included $20 off the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart that’s ideal for a small household, with $50 off the more family-friendly Instant Pot Duo Nova 10-quart. There were big savings for the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer with $60 off the usual price. If you want to press for the best bargains, Amazon often will sell off inventory of older-model products and devices at warehouse-clearing prices. We’ve seen as much as 75% discounts on the entry-level Instant Pot Lux 60 model. Amazon also runs limited-time sales called flash sales or lightning sales that may last for an hour or a day, with the deepest price cuts on the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals.

We don’t recommend waiting until a later sale, such as Black Friday, thinking you’ll get a better deal. Not only will you have to wait until late November, but heavy demand during big events like Black Friday and Cyber Week might also result in large shipping delays (it certainly did last year) so you might not get your stuff in time for Christmas. Our advice to you: Take advantage of these Prime Day instant pot deals as soon as you find the right one for your kitchen. All tech should see similar discounts on both Black Friday and Prime Day, so price shouldn’t affect your decision. Amazon’s excellent return policy should also keep you safe from buyer’s remorse if a purchase doesn’t quite work out.

How to choose a new Instant Pot on Prime Day

If you’re wondering what Instant Pot is right for you, we’ve got you covered with an extensive look at which Instant Pot should you buy along with a roundup of the best Instant Pots, but we can give you some quick pointers here to save you some precious time. Instant Pots all use various methods of pressure cooking but the models differ in several important ways. Whether you’re shopping for Prime Day Instant Pot deals for the first time or you’re adding a second or third device to your kitchen arsenal (read below why you might want more than one), selecting the right unit boils down to what specific features and conveniences you need or want.

Once you’ve figured out what features you require, don’t forget to consider how much you can afford. Don’t go over budget for the sake of it or because you’ve been lured in by a countdown timer giving you a sense of urgency. Also, always stick to household names and never buy a product with bad reviews or no reviews. If you see a significant discount on any off-brand instant pot make sure that the deal doesn’t seem too suspicious. If something is heavily discounted but has bad reviews, it’s safe to say that even the low price doesn’t make that product a worthy investment.

Here’s a quick list of the most important features and design specs to consider when shopping for Prime Day Instant Pot deals:

Cooking capacity: Most Instant Pots come in three sizes: 3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart, referring to the internal volume of the cooking pot. The original Instant Pot has a 6-quart cooking pot, but that size isn’t best for all purposes. The 3-quart models are best for singles, a couple, or possibly a 3-person household. Smaller units take up less space on your counter and are easier to tuck away for storage. Six-quart Instant Pots are best for average families of three to five people. If you have a large family, or often cook for a crowd, go for one of the 8-quart models.

When you check out the different cooking functions of Instant Pot models, you may see one or more cooking features you thought would require a separate appliance. Some models, for example, include sous vide cooking, which means you don’t have to buy a separate sous vide immersion cooking device. When more than one makes sense: If you are an enthusiastic cook or often entertain, owning two or more Instant Pots can be handy. If you’re having an event with many dishes and courses, for example, you could use one or two 3-quart models for cooking side dishes and a 6-quart or 8-quart Instant Pot for the main course. Some dishes require more than an hour to complete cooking while other times you may just need to keep food warm, but in either case, if you want to prepare another dish at the same time, you’re out of luck. For large families and folks that like to entertain, it’s not a bad idea to buy one model of each size (3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart). Another approach would be to buy an advanced model 6-quart or 8-quart Instant Pot as your primary cooker and one or two 3-quart basic models.

