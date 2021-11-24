Earlier this week, Walmart kicked off one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen in a while, offering the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV for $398. That offer didn’t last long though, with the retailer running out of stock in just one day. Best Buy has now kicked off a discount of its own on the high-resolution television, dropping it from $650 to $470. Granted, it’s around $70 more than Walmart had it for, but we can’t see that offer coming back as stocks are depleted, so if you’re shopping for a QLED TV Black Friday deal, this is the best out there today.

Like all of the best TVs on the shelves, the TCL 5-Series has a 4K Ultra HD screen, complete with Dolby Vision HDR for drawing more detail from supported content. Being a QLED TV, it offers an improved experience over a standard LED television, offering a wider range of colors for a more realistic viewing experience. The television also has an Auto Game Mode, which makes adjustments to better match it to fast-paced action and hyper-realistic visuals next-generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X bring to the table.

50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV: $450, was $600 — VIEW DEAL

$450, was $600 — 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV: $700, was $900 — VIEW DEAL

Best of all, the TCL 5-Series runs Google TV, an operating system that lets users access all of the leading streaming services — including Disney+ and Netflix — out of the box. Plus, because it was developed by Google, it has a virtual Chromecast baked in under the hood as well, so you can cast content from Google Chrome on a computer or through a mobile device, without having to purchase and connect the physical thumb-sized dongle. And as a reminder, all of this comes for only $470 instead of the usual $650 — while stock lasts.

Should You Shop This QLED TV Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

We saw how fast Walmart’s offer on this QLED TV sold out, so we recommend taking advantage of this fantastic QLED TV Black Friday deal right away. Sure, there’s a chance we could see it cheaper on Black Friday itself, but there’s a chance we may not either. Our advice? Buy it now, then if you’re able to find it cheaper on the big day, take advantage of that offer and cancel this order. Retailers are offering extended return windows for the holiday season, so you can use them to your advantage to secure the best Black Friday deals out there.

