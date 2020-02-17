Deals

Best refrigerator deals of February 2020 that you can buy online

By

Keeping your refrigerator fully stocked and organized can be a sign that you’re blossoming into adulthood. For one, you’re definitely more aware of the food you’re eating, and two, you know better than to indulge in fast food. It’s also more efficient for you, as you can buy ingredients in bulk or in wholesale and spare yourself from having to make frequent trips to the grocery. Plus, you’ll easily be able to find what you need for a recipe and toss out what’s expired.

Food is understandably prone to spoilage but you shouldn’t have trouble retaining its freshness with a working refrigerator. If yours hasn’t been keeping its cool, chances are its due for an upgrade. Getting a brand new refrigerator is indisputably a hefty investment but then again nothing beats the economy and convenience of having good food at home. Right now, you can bank on savings as we’ve pooled together all the best refrigerator deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Abt Electronics. And since its Presidents Day, you might just increase your chances of getting one at a huge bargain.

Today’s best deals

  • Whirlpool Stainless Steel Top-Freezer Refrigerator — $725 ($324 Off)

  • GE Stainless Steel Side By Side Refrigerator — $994 ($605 Off)
  • LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Ice Maker — $1000 ($440 Off)

  • Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser — $1300 ($410 Off)

  • Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone — $2,000 ($700 off)

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Top-Freezer Refrigerator - WRT311FZDM

$725 $1,049
Expires soon
Store and organize your food in this Whirlpool refrigerator's multiple shelves and drawers. You’ll be able to control its temperature while its design makes for quiet cooling.
Buy at ABT

GE 3.1 Cu Ft Double-Door Compact Refrigerator GDE03GGKWW

$200 $290
Expires soon
This double-door mini refrigerator has separate compartments for frozen and fresh foods, complete with door shelves, can rack, and clear crisper drawer for storing various foods and beverages.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung - 24.5 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Fingerprint Resistant Refrigerator -

$1,000 $1,200
Expires soon
This Samsung refrigerator has enough space to store all your food, chilled to the perfect temp as quickly as possible. Its ice and water dispenser keeps a refreshing drink always at hand.
Buy at Best Buy

Daewoo RTE18GSBCD Top Mount Refrigerator, 18 Cu.Ft, Black

$620 $849
Expires soon
This Daewoo refrigerator has enough capacity for your kitchen staples, with two humidity-controlled crisper drawers, adjustable glass shelving, and utility case.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung - 28 cubic foot 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone™ Drawer

$2,000 $2,700
Expires soon
With a beautiful design, a modern dispenser, polished doors, sleek handles, and efficient compartments and drawers, you can never go wrong with this Samsung refrigerator.
Buy at Best Buy

Summit Appliance CP972SS 22 in. Freestanding Top Freezer Refrigerator, Black

$503 $655
Expires soon
The CP972SS dimensions is ideal for small kitchens. It utilizes low maintenance automatic defrost in the refrigerated section and static manual defrost in the freezer.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung - 25.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser

$1,250 $1,650
Expires soon
Control how you want to freeze and chill food with this unit. You also have plenty of ways to organize produce, making it easier to grab and go. Get easy access to filtered water from the dispenser.
Buy at Best Buy

LG 24.1 Cubic Foot Large Capacity Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Ice Maker

$1,000 $1,440
Expires soon
Stock up and store your grocery staples with this large-capacity fridge. Its Smart Cooling tech is designed to monitor and maintain conditions to help keep food fresh, all while saving on energy.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Stainless Steel Top Freezer Refrigerator - RT21M6213SR

$849 $1,099
Expires soon
This Samsung refrigerator offers the utmost storage flexibility with adjustable shelves, drawers, and Flexzone that converts your freezer to a fridge.
Buy at ABT

GE Stainless Steel 25.3 Cu. Ft. Side By Side Refrigerator - GSS25GSHSS

$994 $1,599
Expires soon
This GE refrigerator has multilevel drawers, adjustable shelves, and bins for storage. It also features an advanced water filtration system to reduce traces of pharmaceuticals in water and ice.
Buy at ABT

GE - 25.1 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Fingerprint Resistant Refrigerator

$1,200 $1,620
Expires soon
This GE refrigerator's temperature management system keeps food from spoiling with 4 sensors that ensure optimal cool is retained in all areas while adjustable shelves and bins provide ample storage.
Buy at Best Buy

Whirlpool 25.2 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser

$1,300 $1,710
Expires soon
This model is large enough to store your groceries with room to spare for your favorites. You also have easy access to ice and water, thanks to the built-in dispenser.
Buy at Best Buy

Frigidaire FFHT1425VV 28" Top Freezer Refrigerator

$575 $729
Expires soon
Store and keep your groceries fresh for longer with this unit. It boasts a flexible storage system so you can organize your goods the way you want, plus an EvenTemp system for optimal cooling.
Buy at Walmart

Insignia™ - 26.6 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator - Stainless steel

$1,050 $1,650
Expires soon
This Insignia French door refrigerator has LED lights to illuminate its interior. Pullout freezer drawers keep frozen items within reach while removable shelves and bins offer endless storage options
Buy at Best Buy

Frigidaire FFSC2323T 36" Wide 22.0 Cu. Ft. Capacity

$1,089 $1,399
Expires soon
Keep your produce fresher for longer with this workhorse fridge. It has multiple compartments for optimal storage, and with the built-in dispenser on the door, you'll have quick access to water.
Buy at Walmart

Whirlpool - 24.6 Cubic Foot.Side-by-Side Refrigerator - Stainless steel

$1,100 $1,350
Expires soon
This 35.5-inch Whirlpool refrigerator has three adjustable shelves and more than enough room for your groceries and leftovers. There are even humidity-controlled drawers so your produce remains crisp.
Buy at Best Buy

A walkthrough all the different refrigerator styles

When we think of refrigerators, a top freezer is usually what comes to mind. It is a classic budget saver that doesn’t take up a whole lot of space compared to its contemporaries, which makes it a prime choice for small urban kitchens. Top freezers are the most basic no-frills option that provides adequate storage for grocery staples. On the other hand, those who want to spare their backs from crouching down might want to switch things up with a bottom freezer. We use our freezers less anyway and this setup makes it easier to go through all your chilled items at eye level.

If you want a bigger freezer, a side-by-side refrigerator gives you equal access to both chilled and frozen goods. It is ideal for galley kitchens since its doors don’t swing out as far as top or bottom freezers would. These models give you a bang for your buck with enough room for storage and a handful of modern features to boot. It’s not unlikely for you to find a model with in-door ice makers, water dispensers, and touch controls.

A french-door refrigerator typically comes with all the bells and whistles, you might even spot a smart fridge for yourself in this category. This is a popular variety since most grocery lists consist of fresh produce, deli, and dairy items, and the two narrow doors up top easily make them within arm’s reach. You can think of it as a sleek combination of a side-by-side and bottom freezer refrigerator with the most colors and finish options obtainable. Packed with more features, more doors, and boasting sheer style, you must be willing to pay top dollar for this type of refrigerator.

If you’re quite picky or you want a fridge that seamlessly blends in with the rest of your kitchen or home décor, a built-in refrigerator is worth considering. It will undoubtedly be a lot pricier than ready-made models but you’ll be able to nail the design from the get-go and enjoy every bit of customization possible. Freestanding counter-depth refrigerators are look-for-less versions that are available in side-by-side or french-door configurations. It seems like it’s built-in since the dimensions it has for depth won’t protrude past your kitchen cabinets.

Whether you eat in or have your food to go, you’ll appreciate the benefits of refrigerated storage and not just in your kitchen. Be it in your dorm room, bedroom, or office, a minifridge or a beer fridge can come with a handful of perks.

Dos and don’ts when buying a refrigerator

Don’t just focus on the door style you want and do consider the size you need first. A refrigerator is a big appliance that comes at a high cost so the last thing you want is to have a nice looking one that just seems out of place in your kitchen or worse a model that couldn’t even get past your front door. If you’re replacing your current unit, you can easily filter out your options by selecting one of very similar design and width as it is often the game-changer. However, if you’re in the midst of building or remodeling your kitchen, you’ll have more designs to work with but size remains a determining factor.

While refrigerators are usually listed in their internal cubic capacity, its external measurements are what you need to assess at this point. Apart from its width, you’ll also have to check for its depth and height. You’d want to make sure that there’s a 1-inch allowance from the top and the back to provide ventilation for its motor and compressor. Since most refrigerators need their doors to be fully open to access all its shelves and drawers, it is wise to leave two inches of extra space from its hinge so your fridge as well as the walls, or cupboards are spared from a beating.

Do evaluate your shopping and cooking habits and don’t forget to account for storage capacity. Thinking about this will also get you closer to deciding which door style is most appropriate for your household. It is good to keep in mind that each adult generally needs four to six cubic feet and more for special occasions. An organized fridge will help you keep tabs on expiration dates and improve your visibility so a model with adjustable shelves and pull-out bins allows you to assign proper places for each type of produce.

Don’t discount color and finish and do watch out for an Energy Star-certified one. Ideally, you’d want your refrigerator to match its surroundings. As with any large appliance, you wouldn’t want it to stand out for the wrong reasons. A stainless steel and finger-print resistant exterior is a popular choice as it blends in with most décor and ticks the right boxes for durability and hassle-free cleaning. Nobody wants to be stuck with a bloated bill so an Energy Star certified model can save you $300 more or less over the next five years as much as you can reduce your carbon footprint.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best blender deals for February 2020: Vitamix, Ninja, and BlendTec

best blender deals vitamix

Clean up with these Presidents Day sales on washers and dryers

presidents day sales washers and dryers home depot washer dryer deals

The best oven deals for February 2020

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

The best vacuum sealers for 2020

best vacuum sealers vacuumsealerfeaturedimage

Best wireless headphone deals for February 2020

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

Amazon has great last minute Presidents Day Apple Watch and smartwatch deals

apple watch series 3 4 5 amazon best buy discounts noise 2 768x768

The best Dyson deals and sales for February 2020: Vacuums, fans, and more

Don’t sweat a thing with the best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers

The best Instant Pot multifunction pressure cooker deals for February 2020

The best juicer deals for February 2020

Amazon discounts flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones for Presidents Day

samsung galaxy s10plus note10plus amazon president day sale note 10 plus

These are the best Xbox One deals and bundles for February 2020

Xbox One X bundle Fallout 76 Sunset Overdrive Titanfall 2

Best Cheap Bluetooth Speaker Deals: Bose, JBL, Ultimate Ears

ultimate ears wonderboom 2 bluetooth speaker red water

Walmart Presidents Day 2020 sale: Instant Pot, Google Home, and 4K TV deals

The best soundbar deals for February 2020: Vizio, Samsung, and Polk Audio