Best cheap Samsung TV deals for March 2021

If you’re in the market for a new television, then no matter your budget, you need to give Samsung’s offerings a long look. This Korean tech giant is a pioneer in the TV market, but don’t let that discourage you if you don’t want to spend a fortune — there are some surprisingly cheap Samsung TVs on tap, and we’re here to help you find them. Below, we’ve got all the best Samsung TV deals available right now along with a quick buying guide to help you pick the right one for your needs and price limit.
Today’s best Samsung TV deals
- Samsung Q60T 55-Inch QLED 4K TV — $698, was $1,000
- Samsung 6 Series 70-Inch 4K TV — $700, was $750
- Samsung The Frame 43-Inch QLED 4K TV — $898, was $1,000
- Samsung Q60T 75-Inch QLED 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,400
- Samsung Q70T 85-Inch QLED 4K TV — $2,798, was $3,300
- Samsung Q900T 75-Inch 8K QLED TV — $3,998, was $4,998
82-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV + HW-Q70T 3.1.2ch Soundbar and Subwoofer$1,780
65-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN65Q900TSFXZA)$3,000
75-Inch Samsung Class QLED Q900T 8K TV$3,998
65" Samsung The Terrace Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV$4,500
85-Inch Samsung Class Q60T Series LED 4K Smart TV$2,100
55-inch Samsung Q90T 4K TV$1,600
70-Inch Samsung Class 6 4K Smart Tizen TV$700
75-inch Samsung QLED Q60T Series 4K HDTV$1,300
85-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN85Q900TSFXZA)$6,998
75-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN75Q900TSFXZA)$4,000
75-Inch Samsung Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN82Q800TAFXZA)$2,998
43-Inch Samsung Class The Frame Series 4K TV (QN43LS03TAFXZA)$898
65-Inch Samsung Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV$2,000
55-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV$898
Samsung Electronics UN32N5300AFXZA 32" 1080p Smart LED TV$238
75-Inch Samsung The Terrace Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN75LST7TAFXZA)$6,000
85-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV$2,798
55-Inch Samsung Class Q60T Series QLED 4K Smart TV$698
Samsung 65" Q70T Class 4K HDR Smart QLED TV$1,098
How to choose a Samsung TV
Samsung is one of the leading brands in the TV space, rivaled perhaps only by LG when it comes to pioneering some of the latest and greatest panel technologies. That’s not to say that there aren’t cheap Samsung TVs out there for those shopping on a budget, however; Samsung’s television offerings run the gamut when it comes to size, features, and price points, so there a few things to consider when shopping for Samsung TV deals.
The first steps in your search should be setting your budget and calculating what size TV you should buy. If you’re going for a television that’s on the smaller side — say, 43 inches and under — then decide whether or not you’re okay with 1080p Full HD or if 4K Ultra HD is a must-have. Full HD panels are still common on small- to medium-sized TVs, whereas 4K is now standard on most sets larger than 43 inches. Given how cheap 4K panels are now, we generally recommend opting for Ultra HD whenever it’s available unless you’re shopping for Samsung TV deals on a super-tight budget.
Also bear in mind that not all 4K TVs are equal and you’ve got a few different panel types available to you today. The cheapest are standard LED panels, while newer technologies like QLED and OLED panels are going to cost you a bit more. The good news is that these panels, and QLEDs in particular, have become much more affordable over the past couple of years, so you might get lucky and find some of them when shopping for cheap Samsung TVs in the sub-$1,000 bracket. Samsung doesn’t currently utilize OLED technology in its TVs, however, although that may change in the future.
QLED (quantum LED) and OLED (organic LED) panels utilize more advanced lighting technology than standard LED backlighting to create a brighter, more vibrant picture with better dynamic contrast. OLED TVs are the most expensive, while QLED panels are a nice middle ground that will give you a superior experience to LED TVs without costing too much extra. If you’re shopping for Samsung TV deals and want something you’re going to be owing for a while — for instance, the main TV in your living room — QLED might be worth the upgrade if you value a more cinematic home theater experience.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Best March Madness TV sales: 4K TVs, smart TVs, OLED TVs, and more
- Best Hisense TV Deals for March Madness
- Best cheap Vizio TV deals for March 2021
- Hurry! Last chance for a 4K TV deal that will arrive by the Super Bowl
- Sony’s flagship 2021 4K OLED TV starts at $3,000, pre-orders on now