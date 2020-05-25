The 5 best tech deals in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day is finally here, and with it, the summer sale season begins. Best Buy is no stranger to getting in on the action with a pretty killer sale of its own, offering some of the best discounts we’ve seen so far on a handful of our favorite gadgets from Apple, Microsoft, Sony, and HP. If you’re shopping the various Memorial Day sales and are hungry for some last-minute bargains before the three-day weekend comes to an end, read on: These are the five best tech deals from the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $250, was $330

The Apple iPad is still our favorite tablet, and the latest 10.2-inch model hits every note perfectly. It’s fast, it’s gorgeous, it’s well-built, it offers a great all-day battery life, and the new iPadOS is fantastic. The new iPad also features a Smart Connector, allowing you to turn it into a lightweight 2-in-1 with Apple’s Smart Keyboard. But what makes the 10.2-inch iPad most attractive of all is its price: The 32GB model is normally $330 (which is already pretty affordable), but this $80 discount knocks it down to just $250, the best price we’ve seen yet.

Sony WH-1000XM3 — $280, was $350

If you’re in the market for what might be the best noise-canceling, over-ear wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the pair for you. These cans boast industry-leading sound along with excellent noise cancellation that allows you to enjoy your music without interruption. What sets the Sony WH-1000XM3 apart from the crowd, however, is its smart capabilities. It has Google Assistant built right in, and Adaptive Sound Control can automatically detect your movement and adjust ambient sound settings for you. The Best Buy Memorial Day Sale knocks $70 off the price of these world-class Bluetooth headphones, letting you grab a pair for $280 right now.

Apple Watch Series 5 — $300, was $400

The Apple Watch could be the only smartwatch that has truly found success, and the Series 5 is Apple’s latest and greatest. In fact, it’s nearly perfect, offering just about everything you could want from a smartwatch down to its vibrant always-on display and bevy of excellent fitness-tracking features. Apple gear can be pricey as it is and since the Series 5 is the latest model, you’d normally pay $400 or more for it. However, the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale lets you grab the 40mm GPS model for just $300 after a juicy 25% discount — the best price we’ve seen for the Series 5 so far, and one we don’t expect to see again until Prime Day.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $699, was $959

Microsoft took its time before entering the PC hardware game, but the wait was worth it: Today, the Microsoft Surface Pro tablet devices offer arguably the best Windows 2-in-1 experience out there right now (and if you want a Windows tablet, a Surface is really the only choice). The Surface Pro 7 is the newest refresh, packing the latest 10th-gen Intel Core CPUs, a gorgeous 12.3-inch 3:2 touch display, and the much-needed USB-C port that was missing on its predecessors. The Surface Pro 7 really shines when paired with the excellent Type Cover keyboard that lets you use it as a 2-in-1 laptop. This high-value Memorial Day bundle lets you score both the Surface Pro 7 tablet along with a black Type Cover for just $699, saving you a whopping $260.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $800, was $200

If the idea of a 2-in-1 excites you but the smaller 12- and 13-inch screens turn you off, then this HP Envy x360 might be a better option. It combines the versatility of a 2-in-1 laptop with a full-sized 15.6-inch 1080p touch display (which folds back on a 360-degree hinge for use in tablet or tent mode), and it packs some impressive hardware under the hood, too: A 10th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU is paired with 12GB of RAM to deliver fantastic performance for work and entertainment, while a beefy 512GB solid-state drive gives you plenty of high-speed storage. A $200 Memorial Day savings lets you grab this 2-in-1 laptop for $800.

