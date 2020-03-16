Streamline your home office with these cheap wireless charger deals

As we are becoming more and more dependent on technology, it’s sort of inevitable that wires and cables will continuously pile up in our homes. The solution? Wireless chargers. While your phone will work just fine with the wired charger it comes with, there’s something quite satisfying seeing it top-up by simply placing it on a wireless charging puck, pad, or stand. And since most flagship phones nowadays support Qi wireless charging, this means you only need a single wireless charger for both iOS and Android phones. What’s more, most wireless chargers look pretty good and would be great decorative-yet-functional additions to your desks. Besides, there’s not much else to do during this work-at-home coronavirus season so you might as well think of ways to spruce up your home office. Just don’t forget to disinfect the package once it arrives. Save up to $54 when you get these wireless chargers on Amazon and Walmart today.

Mophie Wireless Charge Pad – $20, was $30

The mophie Wireless Charge Pad is designed to safely charge your iPhone. When it’s connected to your device, smart charging circuitry communicates with it to determine the perfect amount of power it needs for a safe, quick charge. The fail-safe circuitry ensures the prevention of over-charging and controls temperature to avoid overheating. Once fully charged, the Mophie will stop charging, and your iPhone will be completely cool when you pick it up.

This wireless charging puck is coated with a rubberized, non-slip TPU material that protects and keeps your iPhone properly aligned while charging. Although streamlined and compact, it has a nice substantial weight to it thanks to its die-cast metal inner structure, creating a stable, sturdy platform that stays where you want it. It is the perfect small size to remain unobtrusive on your desk and is guaranteed to not take up too much space in your bag.

The mophie Wireless Charge Pad usually retails for $30, but with Amazon’s huge 33% price cut, it’s practically a steal for just $20.

Studio by Belkin Wireless Charging Pad – $26, was $80

Unlike the mophie, the Studio by Belkin Wireless Charging Pad is optimized to charge both iOS and Android phones. All you have to do is lay your phone onto the pad for a quick and easy power boost. What’s more, you don’t need to remove your phone case as this charging pad is engineered to work with lightweight plastic cases up to 3mm thick.

If you’re new to the world of wireless charging, you should know that foreign objects like keys and coins can disrupt your charge and can even make the wireless charger emit unnecessary power that can melt or damage your device. Not to worry. The Studio features a white LED light that indicates your phone is properly aligned and charging, while an amber light alerts you to the presence of a foreign object. What’s more, these lights aren’t particularly bright so they won’t disrupt you at night when you’re sleeping.

The Studio by Belkin Wireless Charging Pad normally costs $80, but with Walmart’s incredible $54 discount, you can get it for just $26.

Samsung Wireless Charger Stand – $60, was $80

If you still want to be able to use your phone to watch a movie or TV show, read incoming texts, or answer calls without interrupting charging, the Samsung Wireless Charger Stand is for you. Featuring a convenient resting angle and dual charging coils, this wireless charger ensures a better charging connection for your device regardless of whether it’s on landscape or portrait orientation. Furthermore, it works with Qi-compatible smartphones, which means it not only works with Samsung phones like the Galaxy Note10, Note10+, S10, and Note9, but also with the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and iPhone 11.

This wireless charger has a built-in cooling fan at the back which guarantees that your phone never overheats while charging. It has a bit of a hum to it, but it’s not loud enough to be distracting. Lastly, there’s an LED at the bottom of the stand which tells you if a device is done charging, but it won’t activate for all phones when they reach 100%. You’ll see it consistently for Samsung devices, but for all other devices, it’s hit or miss.

The Samsung Wireless Charger Stand normally retails for $80, but right now it’s on sale on Walmart for $60.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo – $75, was $99

As its name suggests, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo has the power to charge two devices at once. It’s like buying two wireless chargers for the price of one. The bigger pad is meant for your smartphone and while the smaller one can also charge phones, its size is better-suited for a smartwatch. Both charging spots feature Fast Charge 2.0 and although they won’t top up your phone as quick as a wired charger, they’re still plenty fast.

At eight and a half inches wide, this wireless charger is definitely not made for mobility and is better off left at home on your desk or bedside table. And to prevent your device from overheating while charging, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo has not one but three built-in cooling fans. Once you place a device on one of the charging spots, a red light will turn on next to it to indicate charging and will turn off once the device is fully charged.

The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is currently on sale on Walmart for $75 instead of $99.

Looking for more? We’ve rounded up all the best home office deals available right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations