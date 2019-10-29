Amazon discounts these true wireless earbuds from Master & Dynamic and B&0

In this day and age of cable-cutting, comfort-loving consumers, the use of true wireless earbuds has become more and more common. From workout and travel to leisure, the idea of having the freedom to move around without the hassle of tangled cables or discomfort of over-ear headphones is really attractive.

Whether you are new to the true wireless earbuds craze, replacing your old ones, or looking for a holiday gift for a music aficionado, check out these booming deals we found on Amazon. Both the Master & Dynamic MW07 and Bang & Olufsen Neoplay E8 2.0 are discounted at the moment, which let you in on a cool savings of as much as $87.

Master & Dynamic MW07, White Marble – $180 ($69 Off)

From jazz to hiphop, the Master & Dynamic MW07 can deliver it all with exceptional and crisp audio. This is all thanks to the 10mm Beryllium drivers that can produce the same powerful sound of over-ear headphones. Tunes are conveyed in a warm and rich fashion, all while catching every detail with superb clarity.

Built with five sets of ear tips and two pairs of silicone Fit Wings, these innovative true wireless earbuds conform to the natural curves of the inner and outer ear. You can customize the fit based on ear size and achieve your desired level of comfort and even physical noise isolation. And with optical sensors, the earbuds can detect in-ear placement to automatically play and pause whatever it is you are listening to. Convenient control buttons are also available for easy adjustment of settings on the fly.

From the acetate body to the powerful interior drivers, these Master & Dynamic MW07 true wireless earbuds are sophisticated in every way. Stocks for the white marble variant will arrive on November 1, but you can already order a pair today for only $180 instead of the usual $250. The purchase includes a power-packed stylish case so you can juice up the earbuds even when you’re on the go.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0, Indigo Blue – $262 ($8 Off)

If you’ve got the money, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 are definitely ones to consider on your quest for true wireless sound. This pair carries Bang & Olufsen’s Signature Sound that promises pristine sound quality. Each earpiece is tuned by sound engineers and crafted with Near-Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) to deliver rich and authentic audio. This allows you to experience music the way the artist intended it to be heard.

The driver tube of these B&O true wireless earbuds is carefully designed for a snug, secure fit with optical friction between the polymer and the ear. The exterior, on the other hand, is outfitted with a touch interface for easy control. A simple tap will allow you to switch tracks, take calls, as well as activate voice controls and transparency mode.

Designed for on-the-go lifestyles, the Beoplay E8 2.0 can deliver up to 4 hours of playtime. The included wireless charging case holds three full charges, providing a total of additional 12 hours of battery life. You can also combine the case with an optional Qi charging pad to experience an ultimate wireless convenience.

Let go of the wires without having to sacrifice enjoyment by getting your hands on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 true wireless earbuds. This pair normally comes at a hefty price tag of $350, but Amazon’s discount makes it available for only $262. Order today and indulge yourself in a one-of-a-kind listening experience.

