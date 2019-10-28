Walmart hacks $50 off the Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones

Headphones are your best bet at an immersive listening experience but if you’re gearing up for rigorous workouts, you might be better off with a pair of sports earbuds like the Powerbeats Pro. Popping this totally wireless earphones on would allow you to be on the move without getting entangled in pesky wires or having to balance such a bulky headband. Usually retailing for $250, Walmart’s deal gives you a bang for your buck with a $50 discount that lets you have our pick for the best true wireless earbuds for bass at just $200.

The Beats brand may have been acquired by Apple back in 2014, and though the Powerbeats Pro is basically under the same umbrella as the much-coveted Apple Airpods 2, it couldn’t be more different in terms of design and build. In comparison to the Powerbeats 3, the Powerbeats Pro has got a lot more going on in a thinner and less obtrusive housing according to our review. A secure and comfortable fit is assured with ear hooks that serve to keep them in place and with four pairs of ear tips in varying sizes. Chances are, you won’t experience a great deal of noise isolation, but then again, it could be a good safety measure to ensure you don’t lose sight of your surroundings when working out in high-traffic areas. It may not be entirely waterproof, but an IPX4 rating means they are protected against splashes and sweat.

Wireless means not being tethered to a device, and the Powerbeats Pro achieves just that with intuitive controls on the earbuds and Class 1 Bluetooth technology that offers an extended range and fewer dropouts. Apple’s H1 Chip is also in place for quick and easy pairing that allows iOS users to activate Siri. Apple’s Airpods may hold the upper hand when it comes to a seamless connection but the Powerbeats Pro steps up with better audio quality. More than being able to deliver a punchier bass, it also offers impressive instrumental separation, detail, and dynamics. Vocal clarity for calls is likewise guaranteed, supported by a speech-detecting accelerometer and multiple microphones that target voice and filter out external noise.

Portability is a highly convenient feature, with each earbud providing up to nine hours of runtime while you can bank on the charging case to provide almost two charges yielding a total of 24 hours of use. If that doesn’t cut it, five minutes of fast-fuel charging can give you at least 1.5 hours of playback. It also has motion accelerometers that automatically enters it into sleep mode when not in use to help you conserve power.

The Powerbeats Pro is a worthy investment that can support your active lifestyle. Snag this premium pair of totally wireless headphones while Walmart has it on sale for $50 less.

