Pick up Bose's QuietComfort 25 headphones at their lowest price ever on Amazon

Ed Oswald
Bose is a name synonymous with quality, and its headphones are no exception — especially its noise-canceling models. But that functionality doesn’t come cheap (Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II’s for example), so when we see a pair of great noise-canceling headphones for under $200, we definitely want to let you know about them.

Amazon is currently selling the Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones for just $129, $69 less than its previous cheapest price. While at face value this sale may not look impressive, when you consider these headphones originally retailed through Bose direct for nearly $280, Amazon’s latest price cut is a 55% savings.

So what are the major differences between the QuietComfort 25’s and the more expensive 35 II’s? The biggest difference is the fact that these headphones are wired instead of wireless. You’ll also have to buy the version that is compatible with your phone: there’s one for iOS devices and another for Samsung Android models.

With the iOS version, you’ll be able to control any device including iPhone 3GS or later. The Android model is optimized for use with Samsung Galaxy phones, although it will work with potentially reduced functionality on other Android devices.

The QC 25’s allow you to answer your calls and listen to music using a control on the headphone wire, and the around-the-ear fit of the earcups make them comfortable enough for all-day wear. You also lose the Alexa functionality, but the noise canceling is nearly as good as the QC 35 II’s — but a third of the price.

Like the QC 35 II’s, these headphones are foldable and durable, and Bose includes a storage case with your purchase so you can stow them away when not in use. All in all, for the price you’re getting an excellent pair of headphones.

Amazon customers have showered the QuietComfort 25 with praise, singling out for special mention its good fit, excellent noise cancellation, and great value for money. While some point to the lack of a rechargeable battery as an issue, it only requires a single AAA for the noise canceling functionality to work.

Are you looking for more great deals on headphones, or other tech gadgets? Be sure to check out our deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

