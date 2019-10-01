Headphones that feature active noise cancelation aren’t cheap. That’s because the technology, which involves a microphone that measures ambient sound to create a frequency that is the exact negative of the ambient sound, is complex and difficult to perfect.

One of the leading makers of noise-canceling headphones is Bose, a company that collaborated with NASA to produce aviation headsets that help prevent hearing damage in astronauts. One of its best ste of ANC headphones, the wired QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones, are available on Amazon for a huge $193 off. Get a pair for just $151 instead of $345. To make the deal even more irresistible, you can get an additional $50 off instantly when approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, which brings the price to just $101.

The QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones are engineered to eliminate virtually any type of ambient sound. To achieve this, the QC25 are first ergonomically shaped to provide a physical layer of soundproofing before Bose’s world-leading noise-canceling tech is added. The ANC feature is powered by a single AAA battery, which unfortunately isn’t rechargeable. While this may be a serious drawback for some people, the QC25’s noise-canceling prowess is still truly incredible, capable of zapping away all sorts of unwanted noise, including office hubbub, air conditioning hum, and even the roar of a plane’s engine.

The QC25 are designed to be easily folded up and taken anywhere, making them perfect for frequent flyers. They are made of plastic and other materials that create a luxurious feel. The dome of the earcups is metal. The headband features fabric, including woven material on the exterior and pseudo-suede on the interior. The overall build quality feels solid, and the headphones clamp closely to the head but never squeeze. The ultrasoft padding provides extra comfort, making these headphones a pleasure to wear even for long periods of time.

Performance-wise, these headphones deliver a sound that is rich and vibrant, courtesy of Bose’s Active EQ and TriPort technology. The QC25 pump out bass that resoundingly brings drumbeats to life, add a level of depth to guitars and acoustic instruments, and make highs sound clear but not overly harsh.

The QuietComfort 25 are equipped with an inline microphone/remote that puts music and call controls at your fingertips. The control buttons are compatible with iOS and most Android smartphones.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 offer superb sound, excellent noise cancellation, and are a true value for your money. It’s a shame they don’t come with rechargeable batteries and Bose didn’t lose the wires, but you can get them for just $151, a colossal 56% off the original price. For a wireless option, check out the Sony WH-H900N.

