Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones get a nice price cut on Amazon and Walmart

amazon walmart and best buy fathers day sale on apple ring tvs bose quietcomfort 35

Bose is one of the industry leaders when it comes to noise-canceling technology, and the QuietComfort 35 II headphones are an excellent example. This model comes with a steep price tag, however, and the only time it becomes affordable is when there is a sale. Luckily, we found deals on Amazon and Walmart which let you grab a pair at a discounted price of $299. Amazon even takes an instant $50 off upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the final sale price to $249.

The QC35 II ranks high among our favorite noise-canceling headphones for 2019. It received an excellent 8-out-of-10 score from our Digital Trends review team, noting that it’s extremely comfortable, has great sound quality, and comes with solid noise cancelation.

Sound quality for music and movies is on point. You will be pleased with its adequate midrange presence, punchy bass, and zesty treble — a sound profile made possible all thanks to its amazing noise-canceling feature. Whether you need to focus at work or want to immerse yourself in music, you have the option to choose between the low and high noise cancellation levels to clear away distractions. The headphones also come with a noise-rejecting dual-mic system which ensures clear phone calls no matter how loud the surrounding. And here’s a big bonus: The QC35 II will pair with multiple devices at once.

When picking headphones, comfort is also to be taken into consideration. The QC35 II excels in that area, with supple leather earcups and microfiber headband padding that ensure a secure, personalized, and cozy fit even during long periods of time. Its 20-hour battery life is enough to keep the music going all day long, but when it runs out of juice, there’s an included headphone cable that you can use for battery-free listening (up to 40 hours in wired mode). Other features you’ll love include direct access to virtual assistant Alexa for help with entertainment and information, multifunctional on-ear controls for easy adjustment on the fly, and the Bose Connect app compatibility which allows for quick settings control and navigation.

Kick back, relax, and drown out the sound of the outside world by grabbing a pair of reliable noise-canceling headphones such as the QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones. All versions — black, silver, and rose gold — are available on Walmart and Amazon for a lower price of $299.

Looking for more? Head over to our curated deals page for discounts on earbuds, wireless headphones, and other audio tech stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

