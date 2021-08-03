Bose QuietComfort headphones are unbelievably cheap today

There’s no shortage of headphone deals in the market, but not all of them offer products that are as dependable as what you can buy through these Bose headphone deals. The Bose brand is a favorite among audio enthusiasts because of headphones such as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, which are available from Dell for just $249 after a $50 discount to their original price of $299.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II offer full and clear sound, with drivers that feature volume-optimized EQ for an improvement over their predecessor. You can also select up to three levels of noise cancellation with the wireless headphones, which use a dual-microphone setup to detect and block noise. Enjoy distraction-free music with a comfortable fit through the Alcantara-wrapped headband and plush ear cushions, but the Bose QuietComfort 35 II doesn’t sacrifice durability as it’s made of impact-resistant materials.

If you’re a fan of digital assistants, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are optimized for Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can issue voice commands to control your music, search for information, and manage your devices, among many other functions. With Bose’s promise of up to 20 hours of battery life, and 2.5 hours of playback after a 15-minute charge, you’ll be wearing the wireless headphones for most of the day.

With their helpful features and excellent sound quality, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are a solid choice if you’re in the market for wireless headphones. They’re also more affordable with Dell’s $50 discount, which brings their price down to just $249 from their original price of $299. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite songs and watching your favorite shows with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, don’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

More Bose headphone deals

With Dell’s discount, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are a very attractive option if you want to buy new wireless headphones. However, there are more offers out there if you’re willing to look around. To help you save time, we’ve gathered some of the best Bose headphone deals that are available for you to shop right now.

