Bowflex slashes prices on home gym equipment just in time for New Year’s

The end of the year is almost here, and that means it is time to start focusing on the new year that lies ahead. With the new year comes setting goals, making resolutions, and opportunities to start anew. If getting into shape is one of your New Year’s resolutions, Bowflex has the sale for you. Just in time for the beginning of the year, Bowflex has cut prices on some of its most popular fitness equipment. You must use the code NEWU20 at checkout to receive the savings, and these deals are for a limited time only, so be sure to check them out now.

Bowflex is a well-known top seller in the fitness equipment market and for good reason. Bowflex made its first product in 1986 and has been churning out fitness products since then. The company now makes everything from smart activity trackers to cardio machines, adjustable dumbbells, and home gyms. We’ve outlined the many Bowflex products below so you can make the right choice when purchasing your new equipment.

Max Trainer

The Bowflex Max Trainer is a machine that combines the motions of an elliptical and a stepper into one workout. This exercise provides a low impact cardio workout for your whole body. Each model features individualized workouts that adjust time and intensity as you improve. Video workouts offer a library of trainer-led content that is recommended to you based on your workout history. Each model has multiple resistance levels, so the machine is useful for everyone, from beginners to experts.

Bowflex Max Total — Free 552 Dumbbells + Free Shipping – $2,799

— Free 552 Dumbbells + Free Shipping – $2,799 Bowflex Max Trainer M8 — $450 Off + Free Mat + Free Shipping – $2,299

— $450 Off + Free Mat + Free Shipping – $2,299 Bowflex Max Trainer M6 — $200 Off + Free Mat + Free Shipping – $1,699

Treadmill

Bowflex treadmills are packed with features and built to withstand tough workouts. Featuring backlit LCD screens, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, iOS, and Android compatibility, and UBC charging ports, these treadmills are equipped with the latest technology. The treadmills have inclines of up to 15% and a max speed of up to 12 mph. A heart rate monitor, fan, integrated speaker, and media shelf are built into each of the models that are on sale as well.

Bowflex BXT216 Treadmill — $100 Off + Free Shipping – $1,899

— $100 Off + Free Shipping – $1,899 Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill — $100 Off + Free Shipping – $1,599

SelectTech

SelectTech Dumbbells are an entire rack of weights in one compact design. Each dumbbell has an adjustable weight range and various weight settings. Some of the models include built-in customizable workouts, and all models come with an app that tracks your workouts. There are also deals on SelectTech Dumbbells that are bundles and include a stowable workout bench.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells — $599 + Free Shipping

— $599 + Free Shipping Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells Bundle — $100 Off + Free Shipping – $828

— $100 Off + Free Shipping – $828 Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells — $549 + Free Shipping

— $549 + Free Shipping Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells Bundle — $200 Off + Free Shipping – $678

— $200 Off + Free Shipping – $678 Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells — $329 + Free Shipping

— $329 + Free Shipping Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells Bundle — $100 Off + Free Shipping – $558

<strong>C6 Bike with </strong><strong>Free Mat + Free Shipping</strong> – $899

The Bowflex Bike is a stationary exercise bike that pairs with popular cycling apps for a total cycling experience. The bike features 100 adjustable magnetic resistance levels, a backlit LCD console, dual-link pedals with toe cages, and easy-to-reach cradles for 3-pound dumbbells. The ride is smooth and quiet, which makes for an enjoyable workout for you and the other members of your household.

Home Gym

Bowflex home gyms utilize resistance to help you complete dozens of possible exercises. Most models feature a leg developer, and some of them have preacher curl attachments and a vertical bench press. Any Bowflex home gym is like bringing your favorite gym equipment into the comfort of your home.

Bowflex Revolution Home Gym — $400 Off + Free Mat + Free Shipping – $2,899

— $400 Off + Free Mat + Free Shipping – $2,899 Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym — $300 Off + Free Shipping – $1,499

LateralX Trainer

The Bowflex LateralX Trainer is a low-impact, full-body cardio machine. The machine moves in three directions, which allows you to move naturally in the same way you do during day-to-day activities. You can glide side to side as you push, pull, squat, and stand. All models have varying resistance levels and multiple workout programs. Backlit displays show premium workout videos to help guide you through your exercise.

Bowflex LateralX LX5 — $300 Off + Free Shipping – $2,399

— $300 Off + Free Shipping – $2,399 Bowflex LateralX LX3 — $250 Off + Free Shipping – $1,799

<strong>Bowflex HVT with </strong><strong>Free Mat + Free Shipping</strong> — $799 ($100 Off)

HVT stands for high-velocity training. The Bowflex HVT keeps you in constant motion through cardio and strength exercises while minimizing impact. In just over 18 minutes, the HVT delivers a full-body workout that burns fat and builds muscle. The built-in coaching counsel has three workout modes, and there are adjustable resistance levels to provide you with varying intensities.

Other Bowflex Equipment on Sale Now

Bowflex TreadClimber TC200 — $400 Off + Free Mat + Free Shipping – $2,499

— $400 Off + Free Mat + Free Shipping – $2,499 Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell — $150 + Free Shipping

— $150 + Free Shipping Bowflex TreadClimber TC100 — $350 Off + Free Mat + Free Shipping – $1,899

— $350 Off + Free Mat + Free Shipping – $1,899 Bowflex BXE216 Elliptical — $100 Off + Free Shipping – $1,799

— $100 Off + Free Shipping – $1,799 Bowflex BXE116 Elliptical — $100 Off + Free Shipping – $1,499

As you can see, there is a vast selection of Bowflex equipment that is on sale for the new year. If you are interested in fitness deals, be sure to stop by Bowflex’s website this week, so you don’t miss out on the savings.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations