Cheap Treadmill Deals: Bring an iFit Trainer into your home for only $319

With the coronavirus crisis ongoing and looking like it’s not going to end anytime soon, it’s important that we keep ourselves fit even while we’re isolated in our homes. Love to run? Clearly, you can’t go about your normal morning jog around the neighborhood or local park or meet with your trainer at the gym, so it’s best to get a treadmill. Yes, we know. Treadmills cost hundreds of dollars and right now your number one priority should be your basic necessities. Luckily, we’ve found these cheap treadmill deals on Walmart that are as low as $319. What’s more, the models we’ve selected work with iFit (one even comes with a free subscription worth $180), so it’ll feel like a personal trainer is right there with you in your home.

Weslo Crosswalk 5.2t — $319, was $399

The Weslo Crosswalk 5.2T is a basic and budget-friendly treadmill. It is lightweight and compact, which makes it ideal for older people, thanks to its patented SpaceSaver Design folding frame which makes it easy to fold up and store. This treadmill is equipped with a 2.5 HP Impulse Motor and the maximum user weight is 250 pounds. Its belt features Comfort Cell Cushioning, a technology that provides additional protection to the joint areas for a more comfortable workout experience.

The console area is pretty barebones. It has two water-bottle holders and quick one-touch keys, as well as some performance features like a heart rate sensor and 4 built-in workout programs. The monochromatic LCD display is flanked by six buttons: Up/down speed control, start/stop buttons, workout select, and priority display. To monitor heart rate, there is an EasyPulse thumb pulse heart rate monitoring system on the console. This heart rate sensor is quite accurate and very easy to use. Users need only press their thumb on the sensor directly on the console to get a reading.

One thing that we really liked about this treadmill is its unique CrossWalk upper-body resistance and its two-position incline. This feature allows users to gain the benefits of an elliptical trainer with the upper-body arm grips. You can increase your calorie burn while building lean muscle mass through this hybrid feature.

There are a few things that we didn’t like about the Weslo Crosswalk 5.2T, though. Obviously, to cut corners, this treadmill is made with cheap plastic parts. Also, it can get pretty loud when in operation. Its console area also lacks a fan, audio options, accessories tray, and reading rack, and the display screen is small and difficult to read. Lastly, this treadmill’s running belt is just 16 x 47 inches, which is quite small. This can be a big problem for runners, taller people, or people who want a little more space while working out.

The Weslo Crosswalk 5.2T is currently on sale on Walmart for just $319 instead of $399. What’s more, it’s iFit Coach-compatible, but you need to use a smartphone or tablet to access it. Membership is not included.

NordicTrack C 700 — $597, was $899

It’s important to know that the NordicTrack C 700 treadmill is designed mainly for walkers and not runners: Its 55-inch track may be too short for some people. Other than that, though, we’re happy to report that this is a quality treadmill with power incline and a variety of workout options. It’s equipped with plenty of fun preset programs and comes with a free 1-Year iFit membership worth $180. iFit allows you access to unlimited personalized workout downloads and since it’s built-in, no other devices are needed, unlike with the Weslo Crosswalk 5.2T. Right now, the NordicTrack C 700 is available on Walmart for a huge $302 off. Get it for $597 instead of its normal retail price of $899.

The NordicTrack C 700, as already mentioned, is preloaded with 20 built-in workouts, all designed by certified personal trainers. Depending on which you choose, these workouts automatically adjust the treadmill’s incline to promote calorie burn and endurance training. This treadmill is outfitted with a motorized incline that tilts up to 10% and can be controlled using the console buttons and by preset workouts. Incline training has plenty of benefits, including better muscle training and toning and quicker calorie burn. To monitor heart rate, there are Pulse heart rate sensors that are built into the handlebars.

This treadmill comes with a lot of features. To keep you entertained while working out, there are built-in speakers and an aux music port so you can plug in your smartphone to listen to some music. Activating FlexSelect cushioning helps reduce the impact on your joints, while turning it off will make you feel like you are running on an actual road. Probably our favorite feature (and the simplest) is the AutoBreeze fan, which you can control manually or set up to adjust automatically depending on the intensity of your workout.

Although its overall build quality is quite good, one serious drawback that we noticed is the track. It is single ply and runs over small rollers, which means that it will probably need to be replaced within a year if the treadmill is used regularly. Get the NordicTrack C 700 for $597 on Walmart today.

