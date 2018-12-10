Digital Trends
Save big on these Braun electric razors and women’s epilators

Jenifer Calle
By

Shaving can be a tedious daily chore for both men and women, so the easier and faster it can be done, the better. That’s where Braun comes in. Braun carries high-quality electric razors for trimming and shaving. Amazon and Walmart are currently offering limited-time deals for Braun electric razors and women’s epilators. If you plan to make your way through all the festive parties this year with fresh smooth skin, a suitable electric razor will help. Whether you’re looking to shop for yourself or for someone on your Christmas list this year these razors are worth the bucks.

Gifts for Him

Braun Multi Grooming Kit (Mgk3980) — $44

braun electric razor epilator deals kit

Shaving doesn’t have to be a terrible or tedious way to start your day thanks to Braun. This stylish travel-size case kit makes it perfect for when you’re on the go; just zipper up your razor and fit it nicely inside your luggage. This cordless electric razor works on all beard lengths. Buy on Amazon and get 20 percent off on this beard and hair styling trimming kit.

Buy at Amazon

Braun BT3020 Men’s Beard Trimmer — $15

braun electric razor epilator deals precision

Switch from disposable razor blades to this super affordable beard trimmer that it includes 20 length settings plus an adaptable comb. It’s discounted on Amazon at 39 percent off making it just $15.

Buy at Amazon

Braun Series 3 ProSkin — $60

braun electric razor epilator deals series 3

The Braun Series 3 ProSkin captures more hair in the first stroke, making your grooming routine quick and easy. This electric shaver is built to tackle a long weekend’s worth of stubble, and can handle anything. With a $10 mail-in rebate from Walmart you can get this tool for just $60.

Buy at Walmart

Braun Series 7 790cc Foil Shaver — $90

braun electric razor epilator deals

This electric foil shaver comes with a charge station and when you apply promo code BRAUN7720 at checkout you get $20 off. You also get a mail-in rebate for $80. If you’re still looking for more great Braun brand products you can find them at Walmart here.

Buy at Walmart

Gifts for Her

Braun Silk-épil 9 9-521 Women’s Epilator — $75

braun electric razor epilator deals silk epil 9

Give the gift of self-care this season with this $55-off Braun epilator. Waxing is expensive and irritating and the results barely last before you find yourself booking another appointment. Epilators work great to replace shaving and waxing because their results last much longer, and for just $75 this device will replace hour-long waxing appointments.

Buy at Amazon

Braun Silk-épil 7 7-521 Women’s Epilator — $54

braun electric razor epilator deals silk epil 7

This cordless electric hair remover will leave your legs smooth for weeks so you can say goodbye to pokey stubble. Roll it up and down your skin to get rid of unnecessary hair in arms, face, underarms, and bikini areas. Get this epilator for just $54 with an extra 10-percent coupon at checkout.

Buy at Amazon

Looking for more great deals? Find Amazon deals, last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

