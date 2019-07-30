Deals

Canon’s EOS M100 mirrorless camera gets a $200 discount on Amazon and Walmart

Erica Katherina
Mirrorless cameras have quickly become the interchangeable lens camera of choice for both amateur and professional photographers. They are usually lighter, faster, more compact, and better for video compared to the traditional digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera. If you’re looking to buy one, now’s the best time to score the top-rated Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Digital Camera. Amazon and Walmart have the same deal on this model, allowing you to get it for only $399 instead of $600.

This bundle comes with a 15-45mm lens perfect for shooting beautiful portraits and dramatic landscapes as well as recording fast-paced movements. Whether you’re using it for travel, a special occasion, or hobby photography, you’ll find love with the Canon EOS M100.

The Canon EOS M100 comes with a 3-inch LCD touchscreen that provides a clear image of what you’re capturing. You can use it to adjust settings, select area of focus with a tap, and scroll through images with a swipe. It’s also rotatable up to 180 degrees which is useful for selfies and creative angles. Flipping the screen up enables the Self Portrait mode where you can take selfies with blurred backgrounds and more.

Powered by the Digic 7 Image Processor, Canon optics, and a 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor, you can count on this camera to produce stunning images both in bright and low-light conditions. It also has a smart autofocus tracking technology that locks onto your subject to quickly obtain focus, minimizing blurry shots. All in all, photos look sharp with minimal noise and grain.

Video recording is also impressive. Its Full HD 1,080-pixel resolution captures fine details, while its 60p rate is perfect for action. From a puppy playing in the garden to a budding athlete making his first goal, the M100 can record it all with smooth motion and high definition. There’s also a continuous shooting mode at up to four frames per second (fps) ideal for motion capture and spur-of-the-moment shots. Other clever features are the built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity for convenient file sharing, and the geotag which allows the camera to receive GPS coordinates when connected to a phone.

Look back on your adventures and other memorable moments using the Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Digital Camera. You can order it today on Walmart or Amazon for a discounted price of $399.

Find more deals on DLSR cameras, point-and-shoot cameras, action cameras, and other tech on our curated deals page.

