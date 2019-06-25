Share

Color and photo printers have gotten more and more advanced over time, but they remain an expensive option for some. For those who don’t need color, monochrome laser printers are one of the better choices on the market. A number of brand-name laser printers have become much more affordable, including the Canon Imageclass MF232W. Normally $189, Walmart has brought its price down to $99.

When it comes to buying a printer, note that laser printers are faster than traditional inkjet units. For fast-paced offices and work groups that print black-and-white documents and aren’t doing much color printing, monochrome laser printers are a solid bet. In most cases, they provide prints at a lower cost per page than color inkjet printers for cool DIY projects. With the Canon Imageclass MF232W All-in-One Printer, you can save a considerable amount of time and money on your printing projects. And for more smart home deals ahead of Prime Day 2019 check out our deals page.

Designed with built-in Wi-Fi and AirPrint technology, this device gives you the ability to print wirelessly from multiple devices, such as smartphones, Mac computers, and tablets. This feature lets multiple people send their documents at once while cutting down on the potential hazards and inconvenience of cables. A 10/100 Base-T Ethernet port and a USB Type 2.0 port are also included on this printer to support direct printing (cable sold separately).

The Canon MF232W delivers excellent black-and-white laser output at 24 pages per minute, with a crisp print resolution of up to 1,200 x 1,200 dots per inch (dpi). Aside from printing, it also features scanning and copying functions (600 x 600 dpi).

Some other key features are a user-friendly and customizable LCD panel for quick browsing through the main menu, a main paper tray that holds up to 250 sheets of paper, and a secondary tray that fits full-size paper.

The Canon ImageClass MF232W usually comes in at $189, which is already a decent price for an all-in-one machine with printing, scanning, and copying features. With Walmart’s price cut, however, it’s become even more affordable. You can order this printer today at a discounted price of $99 (free delivery is available).

