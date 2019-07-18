Digital Trends
Stay cool this summer with these hot ceiling fan deals from Amazon

Summer is here, and with it comes the unbearable heat of the sun. You can go with installing air conditioners to fight the heat, but if you’re trying to avoid excessive energy bills, ceiling fans are a solid option. They’re also useful during the colder months, so getting one is a win-win situation for your home and wallet.

Just in time for this scorching hot weather, Amazon drops great post-Prime Day deals on a number of ceiling fans, including the Westinghouse Lighting Comet Indoor Ceiling Fan, the Honeywell Sabal Palm Tropical Ceiling Fan, and the Hunter Newsome Ceiling Fan – sale prices are $98, $138, and $100 respectively.

WESTINGHOUSE LIGHTING COMET INDOOR CEILING FAN WITH LIGHT – $46 OFF

This stylish indoor ceiling fan is equipped with a high-quality, energy-efficient motor that delivers powerful air movement without the noise. Ideal for large rooms over 225 square feet, it has a reverse function that allows it to be used in both summer and winter. In Summer mode, the fan runs counterclockwise where airflow creates a wind-chill effect on your skin. In Winter mode, the fan is switched to the opposite direction, and the collected warm air is distributed evenly throughout the room to eliminate cold spots and drafts. The ceiling fan is also designed with a frosted glass that radiates soft illumination across the room.

Normally $144, you can get the Westinghouse Lighting Comet Indoor Ceiling Fan for only $98 on Amazon. Grab yours while in stock.

HONEYWELL SABAL PALM TROPICAL CEILING FAN WITH LIGHT – $51 OFF

If you’re looking for something that will go with your home’s nature-inspired theme, you may want to consider this Honeywell ceiling fan model. Each leaf-shaped blade is custom hand-carved from basswood and comes in a beautiful bronze finish. It’s powered by a conveniently quiet motor with three speeds, and can be run in reverse in the winter to help circulate warm air around the room. Perfect for rooms sized 350 to 450 square feet, this ceiling fan can be mounted in three ways – close-mount, downrod, or angled. It also has a Tuscan sand-colored glass bowl light (three 40-watt bulbs included) for sophisticated lighting.

The Honeywell Sabal Palm Tropical Ceiling Fan usually rings in at $189, but with Amazon’s deal, you can have it at a lower price of $138.

HUNTER NEWSOME CEILING FAN WITH LIGHT – $78 OFF

This Hunter ceiling fan model flaunts 42-inch blades and a low-profile motor housing that make it ideal for small rooms or low ceilings. You can count on its WhisperWind motor to deliver ultra-powerful cool air circulation with whisper-quiet performance. It also has a reversible motor that lets you change the direction of the fan from downdraft mode during the summer to updraft mode when winter comes. Turning it off/on and adjusting the speed are also quick and easy, thanks to the included pull chain.

You can score the Hunter Newsome Ceiling Fan for only $100 instead of its usual $178 price tag. Get yours now.

Looking for more? Find air conditioner deals and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

