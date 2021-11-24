We’ve rounded up a bunch of great curved monitor Black Friday deals, so if you’re looking to embrace a more immersive way of working or playing, we’ve got you covered with this pick of the crop from the best Black Friday deals going on at the moment. We also have all the other Black Friday monitor deals going on rounded up too. Read on while we tell you all about them.

Curved monitor Black Friday deals: Best offers today

Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $210, was $250

Samsung 32-inch G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor — $300 , was $430

, was $430 Dell 32-inch Curved 4K Monitor — $330, was $600

Samsung 49-inch QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor — $950, was $1,200

Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $210, was $250

Why Buy:

Great price

Low input lag

Stylish design

Blue light protection

The Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is a great option at this price. A little cheaper than most other curved gaming monitors, it still packs a lot in for the price. That includes a fantastic refresh rate of 165Hz and a response time of just 1ms. Combined, that’s ideal for all your gaming needs. No matter how fast the action is on screen, you won’t suffer from any screen blurring or input lag here. That’s further helped by AMD Radeon FreeSync technology which ensures your monitor’s frames are synced with your graphics card providing you have a GPU that supports it.

The features keep on coming too. Besides the reduced motion blur, the Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor also has a wide field of view with up to 178 degree of viewing angles. Color wise, you also benefit from high contrast ratio and a wide color gamut. Full HD 1080p resolution means vibrant images and crisp, true-to-life colors at all times. Acer has also bundled in some useful features like BlueLightShield, Flicker-less and ComfyView so your eyes won’t suffer from eye strain like they might with other monitors. With a near bezel-less design, this monitor even looks good and suits a limited desk space. Finally, it offers two HDMI ports plus one DisplayPort. Well designed in every way, this is a great way to embrace curved gaming monitor technology for far less than much of the competition.

Samsung 32-inch G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor — $300, was $430

Why Buy:

Fast response times

Stylish look

Pin-sharp images

Fantastic colors

Samsung already forms a substantial part of the best curved gaming monitors market and this Samsung 32-inch G5 Odyssey gaming monitor ably demonstrates why. Incredibly stylish as well as competent, it’s a great way of enjoying the latest curved gaming monitor technology from one of the best display manufacturers out there. It uses the Samsung Odyssey 1000R panel which aims to match the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. On top of that, it offers WQHD resolutions which are 1.7 times the pixel density of full HD. That means you get incredibly detailed and pin-sharp images so you get a far better experience than ever before.

Elsewhere, a 144Hz refresh rate provides silky smooth pictures even when you’re playing some of the fastest games out there. A lightning fast 1ms response time further helps here, ensuring you get to see everything the moment it unfolds rather than risking any lag. That’s thanks to the use of AMD FreeSync Premium technology which reduces screen tearing, stuttering, and input latency. There’s HDR10 support too for bringing pictures to life with better colors. Samsung is consistently a great and highly reliable name when it comes to developing screens and the Samsung 32-inch G5 Odyssey demonstrates that with style. Whatever you plan on using it for, whether that’s the latest games, your favorite movies, or to work, it all looks amazing on this display.

Buy Now

Dell 32-inch Curved 4K Monitor — $330, was $600

Why Buy:

4K resolution

Plenty of connections

Anti-glare technology

Ideal for working from home

The best curved monitors aren’t just for gaming purposes. They can also enrich how efficiently you work from home, giving you more space and a more immersive experience. That’s certainly the case with this Dell 32-inch Curved 4K Monitor. Benefiting from both 4K resolutions and its curved nature, just the basics are great here but it also offers so much more. That includes an ultra thin bezel design that means it fits easily on your desk. A curved 1800R screen, it easily expands your vision, providing you with a wrap-around view for watching movies or writing up presentations.

Alongside that, color accuracy is great with 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 wide color coverage so you can see rich colors with greater depth and a wide range of shades. It’s a flicker-free screen too that uses ComfortView technology so you can enjoy reduced harmful blue light emissions meaning less eye strain for your eyes. Built-in dual HDMI ports means you can keep all your devices plugged in, switching between them as and when needed. Even better, it’s possible to split the screen into two sides or use Picture-in-Picture to watch two images at once. Mostly everything about the Dell 32-inch Curved 4K monitor has been designed with convenience in mind. That’s even apparent when looking at its connections. Besides its two HDMI ports, it also has one 1.2 DisplayPort, plus three USB 3.0 sockets as well. No need to have a USB hub alongside this gem of a monitor.

Samsung 49-inch QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor — $950, was $1,200

Why Buy:

Huge display

QLED technology

Great refresh rate

Fantastic picture quality

The Samsung 49-inch QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor is the ideal monitor if money is no object and you’re a truly avid gamer. It’s absolutely huge. For many people, it’s bigger than their TV but it has the benefit of being designed perfectly for gaming and providing a truly immersive experience. Of course, that’s because of its curved nature but it also has plenty of other awesome features to entice you in. Notably, it’s a QLED display meaning brighter and more true to life imagery thanks to quantum dot technology. Supporting a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits, it’s truly fantastic in any lighting conditions and truly grabs your attention whether you’re playing the latest games or watching a movie.

Alongside that, it has a 120Hz refresh rate and uses AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology to keep things moving speedily. In exchange, you get crisp imagery even when the action is moving super fast on screen. It’s perfect for gamers who love their first person shooters to look silky smooth at all times, even when things are getting pretty heated. FreeSync 2 means reduced input lag, plus low frame rate compensation so it always looks great. Throughout, you get DCI-P3 95% colors, ensuring they look pure, bright and gorgeous. If you don’t want to tweak too much, you can always switch on Game Mode and the monitor does the rest, instantly adjusting contrast and color settings appropriately, and — of course — turning on low input lag mode. You can even target your enemies more accurately courtesy of virtual aim point on-screen crosshairs. It’s everything you could need from a gaming monitor, simply put.

Buy Now

Should you shop these curved monitor Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Now is the perfect time to buy from the curved monitor Black Friday deals. We can’t see them getting any cheaper for Cyber Monday and stock is likely to be low meaning you might miss out if you hold onto until Cyber Monday. After all, Cyber Monday is often simply a repeat of existing Black Friday deals so why wait?

If you do happen to come across a cheaper deal on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your previous order or even return it if it’s too late. Simply put, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t buy now so you don’t miss out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations