Newegg slashed $300 off this affordable gaming PC

Cyberpower gamer master gm61000 desktop pc on white background.

Buying or building a new gaming PC in 2022 can be a massive headache. Because of the global semiconductor shortage, powerful graphics cards are few and far between, and what is available is marked up by hundreds of dollars. Even pre-built machines can cost thousands. That’s why we wanted to share one of the best Newegg deals that we found for a brand-new gaming PC. Right now, you can pick up this CyberpowerPC Gamer Master GM61000 gaming desktop with a GeForce RTX 2060 for just $1,000, which is a hefty $300 discount on the regular price of $1,300. That’s easily one of the best gaming PC deals you can get right now.

The CyberpowerPC GM61000 is one of the best cheap gaming PCs for players looking to start with desktop gaming. It’s equipped with a Ryzen 5600G processor with six cores and 12 threads, with a clock speed of up to 3.9 GHz. It’s an excellent value processor to support gaming and general productivity tasks. On top of that, you get 8GB of DDR4 memory to support multitasking, along with 500 GB of SSD for storage. That’s plenty of space for both your personal and business files and your game files. All of these components are housed in a sleek, CyberpowerPC chassis with RGB lighting inside, which will look right at home in your gaming corner.

The CPU is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with 6Gb of dedicated video memory. While the RTX 2060 is a generation old at this point, it’s still more than enough horsepower to run modern triple-A titles, especially when paired with 1080p gaming monitor deals. That means you’ll get a solid framerate, providing you with a smooth gaming experience so you’ll have a competitive edge. The 2060 is also compatible with real-time ray tracing, which lets you see lifelike lighting and reflection in games. This setup also comes with Windows 11 home straight out of the box, so you’ll have access to the latest security and performance updates from Microsoft.

If this sounds like the perfect gaming PC for you, then there’s no time to waste. Affordable gaming desktops with competent GPUs are rare nowadays, and this is the lowest price this unit has been in 30 days. Right now, you can pick up the CyberpowerPC GM61000 at Newegg for just $1,000, which is a $300 discount on the standard price tag of $1,300. Hit that Buy Now button below and upgrade your gaming experience today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

