Dell slashes $500 off the Alienware R10 gaming PC

Albert Bassili
If you aren’t familiar with PC building history, Alienware is a big player, being one of the first companies to sell gaming laptops to the average consumer. Of course, since then, they’ve gotten a ton of competition from the likes of Asus, but even so, they’re still a force to be reckoned with, and nowhere is it more obvious than the Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition. A higher-end gaming PC, you can grab it from Dell at a discounted price of $1,300, down from the list price of $1,800, which is pretty great for what you get in the box and one of our favorite Alienware deals of the day.

The most important component that most folks focus on when it comes to gaming PCs is the GPU, and we’re happy to say that the R10 has an RTX 2080 Super with 8GBs of VRAM. That’s a reasonably powerful GPU, probably the seventh or eighth in Nvidia’s lineup, and should easily handle the resolutions and refresh rates you can get from our gaming monitor deals, even on higher graphical settings. As for the CPU, it’s an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, which you may have guessed from the name of the PC, and about the same level as the RTX 2080 Super, which means you won’t get bottlenecks, and it can handle CPU-intensive tasks like editing work and simulations games pretty well.

In terms of RAM, you get 16GB, which is good and about what we’d expect for a high-end gaming PC so that you won’t have problems running many apps and tabs simultaneously. On the other hand, the internal hard drive is a 512GB SSD, which is a bit on the smaller side for how big games are these days, so you may need to add another one down the line or practice good storage management. We’re also happy to note that the R10 comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, so you have future-proof connectivity that should last you at least the next four or five years.

The Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is an excellent gaming desktop if you like to play resource-hungry games, and it’s a steal for just $1,300 at Dell. That said, if you want something a little bit different with a higher or lower budget, check out some of our other gaming PC deals that are just as good.

