Pre-builts are a great option if you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch or even if you don’t have the time or the inclination. Luckily, some of the bigger brands in the industry have gotten into the game, such as Alienware, and are offering powerful beasts like the Alienware R14 on sale. In fact, you can grab this version with one of the best GPUs on the market for $3,200, rather than the $4,050 it usually goes for, which is a considerable discount.

Why you should buy the Alienware R14 Aurora Ryzen Edition

If you want the best of the best, the RTX 3090 delivers, especially considering that only the RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 4080 from the RTX 40 series are better. That means you can easily push 144Hz at 4k, even with high graphical settings, so you can grab any gaming monitor deals without worrying about pushing them to their maximum. If that isn’t enough, Dell throws in an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, easily one of the most powerful and efficient CPUs on the market, meaning you can take on a lot of processor-heavy tasks such as video or audio editing, making this a versatile gaming and work PC.

That’s not where the end of the high-end specifications is, as you also get a whopping 64GB of RAM, which is great if you do a lot of CAD work or play games that tend to eat up a lot of RAM, not to mention you can probably have about a hundred browser tabs open. You also get a 1TB SSD boot drive and a 1TB HDD drive for storage, so you have a huge amount of storage to work with. Finally, there’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 installed, so if you don’t want to connect your computer with an ethernet cable, you’ll still get an excellent experience from Wi-Fi, not to mention that your Bluetooth gear won’t experience weird drop-out issues.

While this version of the Alienware R14 didn’t quite make it on our list of best all-AMD gaming PCs, it’s arguably just as good, if not better. Luckily, while it’s still expensive, you can get it at a deep discount from Dell for $3,200, although if that’s still a bit too expensive for you, check out some other great gaming PC deals for more budget-friendly alternatives.

