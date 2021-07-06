Whether you’re planning to buy a laptop, gaming PC, desktop PC, monitor, accessories, or whatever else you need for your computer setup, the good news is that you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score huge deals. Dell, one of the industry’s most trusted names, has launched its Black Friday in July sale, granting discounts on a variety of products that you can shop now.

There’s no shortage of Dell laptop deals and PC deals that you can take advantage of today, though it may look daunting at first because of the sheer number of offers that are available online. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best Dell Black Friday in July deals, but there are so many more offers available if you have time to take a look. No matter your budget, there’s a deal in this shopping event for you, but you need to hurry because some of the offers are only available in limited quantities.

27-inch S2721HS monitor – $180, was $300

The modern and elegant design of this 27-inch monitor brings a unique look to your desk, while the ultra-thin bezels on three sides let you fully enjoy the screen’s 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution. It supports AMD’s FreeSynch technology for a tear-free gaming experience and features ComfortView technology that reduces harmful blue light emissions. The 27-inch S2721HS monitor is available for just $180, after a $120 discount to its original price of $300.

Inspiron 15 3000 laptop – $400, was $489

The Inspiron 15 3000, part of Digital Trends’ best Dell laptops for 2021, is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U mobile processor with Radeon graphics and 8GB of RAM. It also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and 256GB SSD, packing additional value in a budget-friendly machine. Dell has slashed the price of the Inspiron 15 3000 by $89, bringing it down to just $400 from its original price of $489.

G5 gaming desktop – $700, was $930

If you want to get into PC gaming without the hassle, you can’t go wrong with the Dell G5 gaming desktop. The extremely compact package includes the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, the AMD Radeon RX 5300 graphics card, a 256GB SSD and 1TB SATA HD, and accessible front ports. You can buy the Dell G5 gaming desktop for just $700, after a $230 discount to its original price of $930.

G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop – $850, was $1,179

Play your favorite games wherever you go with the G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and 8GB of RAM. Enjoy the top-notch graphics on the machine’s 15.6-inch Full HD display, and you can play for hours without worries of overheating because of the thermal system that keeps the laptop cool. The G15 Ryzen Edition is $329 off, lowering the gaming laptop’s price to $850 from its original price of $1,179.

XPS 13 laptop – $1,000, was $1,100

The XPS 13, the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops for 2021, features the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM, for smooth multitasking between apps. Install all your essential software in the machine’s 256GB SSD, while the tiny bezels make the 13.4-inch Full HD+ display look even larger. Now’s your chance to buy the XPS 13 for only $1,000, after a $100 discount to its original price of $1,100.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop – $1,200, was $1,410

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 stands out because of its unique design, but it’s not just about its looks. The gaming desktop skips Intel for AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800 processor and AMD Radeon RX 5600 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SATA for storage. Take your gaming to the next level with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10, which has its price slashed by $210 to $1,200, from its original price of $1,410.

XPS 17 laptop – $1,750, was $2,000

If you’re planning to do lots of video editing on your new laptop, the XPS 17 is Digital Trends’ top choice for the task among the best laptops for 2021. With the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, the machine packs enough power for intense video editing work, which you’ll have a good look at through its 17-inch Full HD+ display. If you think this is the laptop for you, Dell is currently selling the XPS 17 at $250 off, bringing its price down to just $1,750 from $2,000.

