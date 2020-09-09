This Dell Chromebook is in stock and discounted to just $369

Missed your chance to invest in a Chromebook this holiday weekend? We’ve got you covered. The Dell Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1 is heavily discounted right now, priced at only $369 — $150 off its original price. With Chromebooks sold out everywhere else, this might be your one and only chance to get one. So head over to Dell, before you miss this sale.

This 2-in-1 Chromebook from Dell is durable, powerful, and affordable. Built with students in mind, this Chromebook can survive anything from toppling over a desk to having diet coke spilled all over its keyboard during lunch. The battery life runs up to 13 hours, giving you plenty of time to get through a whole day and a Netflix special without your convertible laptop ever powering down. You can arrange this gadget like a laptop, a tablet, or even a viewing platform, making it easy to collaborate with others, take notes, or shoot a quick video. The touch display also carries a heavy-duty screen so if you forget to clip your long nails you won’t have to worry about leaving scratches on your new pad.

There are also two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a MicroSD memory card reader for quick data transfer and added connectivity. This 2-in-1 Dell Chromebook is also booted up with the Intel Dual-Core Celeron processor to help you get on your laptop quicker and make multitasking a breeze. You’ll also be happy to know that the Chromebook only weighs in at about three pounds. Now you can carry your lightweight 2-in-1 device in your everyday bag without getting a shoulder or backache. The HD display is decent, too, allowing you to read and make large-scale presentations without putting too much pressure on your eyes. Working with a group is easier as well. The Chrome OS makes it effortless to collaborate on Google Docs and Sheets without ever freezing and causing any loss in data.

If you have been on the lookout for a decent Chromebook you’ll want to invest in this deal. We don’t anticipate this Chromebook remaining in stock for long so this is the best chance for you to buy it. Get the Dell Chromebook 11 3100 now for $369 before you miss this sale.

