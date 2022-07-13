Prime Day deals aren’t solely an Amazon thing any more with Dell also getting in on the act with a great deal on the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Right now, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $588, saving you a huge $481 off the usual price. That’s a considerable saving making this the ideal time to enjoy gaming on the move without spending a fortune. Here’s why you need to buy the Dell G15.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

One of the best value Prime Day gaming laptop deals around at the moment, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is tremendous value for money. Coming from one of the best laptop brands is a great starting point as Dell is a reliable option. Even better, the Dell G15 gaming laptop has plenty to like about it, proving its reasoning for being amongst the best budget laptops around. For the money, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. In an ideal world, we’d have appreciated more storage but that’s a small quibble at this price.

Alongside that, the Dell G15 gaming laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card along with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 250 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The latter is an important component in ensuring that you get silky-smooth performance no matter how fast the action gets. While the best gaming laptops may have better graphics cards, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is still fantastic value for the price. It also offers an Alienware-inspired thermal design. Thanks to that thermal design, the Dell G15 gaming laptop isn’t going to feature amongst the best thin and light gaming laptops, but it will stay cooler. It incorporates a dual air intake from the top of the keyboard and the bottom of the laptop so that you gain optimal cooling and heat dissipation.

Elsewhere, there are other Alienware-inspired elements, too. For instance, there’s the use of Game Shift technology with players able to give their gaming a turbo-boost of power at the touch of a button. Once you hit the button, you maximize the fans’ speeds to keep the system cool while the processor works extra hard. There’s also improved sound courtesy of dual speakers with nahimic 3D audio so you get crisp clarity while you play.

Well designed in a multitude of ways, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is even more tempting while discounted, and is sure to be great for budget gamers who want the most for their money. It’s easily one of the best laptops to buy if you’re looking to game on the move for less.

