This 15-inch Dell laptop just had its price slashed to $225

Dell laptop deals are always worth checking out, even if you’re on a tight budget. That’s certainly the case with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 which is on sale at Dell for just $225. Ordinarily priced at $300, you save $75 when you buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 today making this one of the cheapest laptops around. With plenty to like about it, here’s a look at why you might want to buy it. Remember — stock is always limited with Dell deals so be quick before you miss out.

Thanks to its tremendous value, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 features amongst our look at the best Dell laptops which is always a great starting point. It offers an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That might sound a little basic but when it comes to laptop deals this cheap, you can’t really go wrong. It’s the finer details within the Dell Inspiron 15 that make it stand out. For instance, it has a 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties as well as narrow borders so you aren’t carrying around anything too awkward.

The Dell Inspiron 15 also has a great keyboard with a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps than before, and a spacious touchpad so you can get plenty done on the move. A lift hinge also means that you can raise the device to an ergonomic angle so you benefit from a much more comfortable typing angle than usual. Other useful features include Dell’s Comfort View Low Light Blue Light Software Solution which reduces harmful blue light emissions and optimizes eye comfort.

The Dell Inspiron 15 even has safety in mind with tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge that keep it from skidding, while also giving you extra stability when used on hard surfaces. Mostly everything about the Dell Inspiron 15 is thoughtfully designed, right down to its use of post-consumer recycled plastics to help keep things more sustainable.

Normally priced at $300, the Dell Inspiron 15 is down to just $225 right now at Dell. An attractive proposition for anyone looking for a Windows-based machine for less, this deal won’t stick around forever. Buy it now before you miss out.

