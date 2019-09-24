Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 drops under $300 during Dell’s Semi-Annual Sale

Given the success of Google’s Android mobile operating system, it was only a matter of time before the company dipped its toes into the world of computers. It finally did so with Chrome OS: a lightweight, cloud-based operating system built on the Linux kernel (not unlike Android), and it’s proven to be a surprising success with a number of PC makers now offering super-affordable lightweight Chromebooks. The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 is one such laptop, and it’s even cheaper now during Dell’s Semi-Annual sale. Read on to find out more great laptops deals this fall.

You might be wondering, “What exactly is a Chromebook?” Basically, these are pared-down laptops that feature utilitarian hardware configurations and come loaded with Chrome OS. This operating system runs apps and stores data on the cloud (which is to say, Google’s remote servers), meaning that the laptops themselves don’t require particularly beefy – or expensive – hardware configurations in order to run efficiently. That allows machines like the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 to be smaller, lighter, and much, much cheaper than traditional Windows laptops.

But the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 is more than just an ultra-portable machine: It combines the efficiency and simplicity of Chrome OS software with a 2-in-1 convertible design. Its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen can fold flat on its 360-degree hinge, effectively letting you convert the laptop into a tablet. If you like the idea of a tablet for portability but don’t like the thought of giving up a keyboard and touchpad, the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 is a great compromise between a full-featured laptop and a tablet computer.

Although Chromebooks run the gamut in terms of price and hardware configurations, you generally shouldn’t expect to see bleeding-edge processors and graphics cards on most models – that’s not what they’re built for. Under the hood, the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 runs on an Intel Celeron N3060 CPU and has 32GB of internal flash storage (you don’t need much of this as apps and files are stored remotely rather than locally). The laptop instead derives its snappy performance from its cloud-based operation, which also allows for an excellent all-day battery life.

The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 is already very affordable at its normal price of $280, but the ongoing Dell Semi-Annual Sale is your chance to grab one for even less: A $50 discount means that this portable and versatile 2-in-1 laptop can be yours for just $230 for a limited time.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, end-of-summer sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations