Amazon’s Prime Day deals are in full swing, and competitors are trying to take advantage of the increased online shopping activity with price cuts of their own. An example is Dell, which has rolled out discounts for different kinds of laptops so that you can stretch your budget when buying your next machine. The sheer number of Dell’s Prime Day laptop deals appears overwhelming though, so to help you decide on your next purchase, we’ve rounded up some of the best offers that you can still shop right now. However, you need to hurry if one of them catches your eye, as we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop — $230, was $300

Shoppers who are on a tight budget should check out the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, a laptop that’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are enough for basic tasks such as checking emails, typing documents, and watching streaming content, all on the laptop’s 15.6-inch HD screen. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also has a 128GB SSD for storage, with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed so that you can start using the laptop as soon as it boots up.

Buy Now

Dell G15 gaming laptop — $588, was $1,069

Gamers shouldn’t settle for regular machines, and should instead be on the lookout for Prime Day gaming laptop deals like Dell’s offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which comes with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but the Dell G15 will have no problem running today’s most popular games. It also features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that will let you better appreciate your favorite games’ graphics, and a 256GB SSD for enough space to install a few titles at a time.

Buy Now

Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 laptop — $637, was $900

For extra versatility from your machine, you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 laptop. Like some of the best 2-in-1 laptops, it has a durable 360-degree hinge on its 15.6-inch Full HD screen that will let you transform the device from a laptop to a tablet, with tent mode and media mode in between, depending on what you need for the situation. This makes the Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 laptop ideal for giving presentations and watching videos with friends, and it can handle most daily activities with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The device also comes with a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

Buy Now

Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop — $1,029, was $1,600

The OLED version of the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops on the market, but this cheaper variant with a 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen is also a worthwhile purchase because of its virtually bezel-less design, plus steady performance from its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM. There’s a lot of space in the Dell XPS 13 Touch’s 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home, and it will stay cool even after long hours of usage with dual fans and heat pipes that maintain the laptop at its optimum operating temperature.

Buy Now

Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop — $1,568, was $2,300

In addition to a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, upgrades to the Dell XPS 15 Touch from the Dell XPS 13 Touch include OLED technology for sharper details and more realistic colors. The laptop also promises faster performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that’s the recommended amount if you’re planning to run demanding apps or engage in any kind of content creation, according to this laptop buying guide. The Dell XPS 15 Touch also comes with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations