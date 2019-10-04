If you are looking for ways to take home one of the best laptops at a discount, check out this deal on the new Dell XPS 13 7390. You can get our favorite laptop in 2-in-1 form for up to $320 less when you combine Dell’s discount with a coupon. Jump on this chance to save on a flexible yet powerful convertible notebook.

Get instant price cuts on select Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 configurations when you order directly from the company’s online store. You can even save more when you apply a coupon upon checkout of your purchase. Both the outright discounts and the coupons are limited-time offers, so hurry and place your order now.

New Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 deals

10th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD – $100 off + $100 coupon (100OFF1599)

10th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD – $120 off + $200 coupon (200OFF1599)

10th-gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD – $100 off + $200 coupon (200OFF1599)

10th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and UHD display – $100 off + $200 coupon (200OFF1599)

10th-gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and UHD display – $250 coupon (250OFF1599)

When we reviewed the Dell XPS 13 7390, we found that this 2-in-1 is as portable as ever but just got way more powerful. It received the 10th-generation Intel Ice Lake processors for faster processing speed compared to the previous generation. This convertible laptop is also the first Dell system to use adaptive performance, actively changing the power of the CPU to increase performance when you need it. Plus, its wireless module was upgraded to accommodate the new Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The new XPS 13 2-in-1 retains the overall premium look of its predecessors but with some refinements. Dell did improve the camera issue on older models by shrinking the camera and adopting a more balanced bezel design. This convertible also got a new variable torque hinge design to make it easier to open with one hand. And on the inside, it received a thermal redesign and Gore thermal insulation to help keep components cool.

The Dell XPS 13 has been our pick for the best laptop because of its portability, speed, aesthetics, and reasonable price. Its 2-in-1 version offers all these in a convertible form factor. Grab this limited-time Dell laptop discount and coupon offers to save on a versatile notebook that has the power to handle both your productivity and entertainment needs.

Looking for more savings on laptops and computing accessories? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations