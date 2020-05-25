Dell XPS 13 still down to its cheapest-ever price for Memorial Day

The Dell XPS 13 is hands-down the best laptop out there at the moment, and it’s still on sale for just $700 — down a massive $320 from the usual $1020 — for Memorial Day. This is the cheapest we’ve seen the machine to date. You’ll need to act fast, though: Dell has only set aside a small amount of stock for this offer, which could run out at any second.

To be more specific, the Dell XPS 13 on offer is the Dell XPS 13 9370. It’s armed with a 13-inch FHD Non-Touch InfinityEdge screen, an Intel Core i3 (8th Gen) CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home to boot. The workhorse lasts for up to 19 hours on a single charge, weight just 2.7 pounds, and holds the title for being Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop yet.

We could ramble on about what makes the Dell XPS 13 so fantastic, but time isn’t on our side (stock is low), so we’ll leave you with a note from our Computing Editor Luke Larsen: “The Dell XPS 13 has been the best laptop you can buy for years, and that’s still true in 2020.” It’s thin, lightweight, and powerful. What more could you need from an electronic companion?

Dell Memorial Day Sale

Not a fan of the Dell XPS 13 9370? The Dell Memorial Day Sale is now in full swing, bringing discounts on everything from the Alienware M15 to the Dell XPS 15. Dell’s retail arm — Dell Home — has even reduced a bunch of household electronics, including Roombas and 4K TVs. If there’s something on your wishlist right now, there’s a good chance it’s in the sale bin at Dell.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations