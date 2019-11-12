Amazon takes up to $108 off these DeLonghi coffee and espresso machines

Coffee has evolved to become more than just a caffeinated beverage as it can be a lifestyle, an economy, a science, and a craft in itself. An ordinary coffee maker would get you your caffeine fix, but if you have a passion for coffee stirring from within, a brewer that’s equipped to extract all those delicate flavors and exciting aromas would be no less of a worthy investment. While the cost of a premium coffee machine is quite high, Amazon sweetens up some deals on two DeLonghi coffee and espresso machines that lets you in on up to $108 in savings. You may even qualify to slash $50 more on the price of either model after applying for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

DeLonghi BCO430BM — $62 Off

The DeLonghi BCO430BM is a one-stop-shop for anyone who can’t decide if they want a shot of espresso, a cup of coffee, or a creamy cappuccino. Its near-perfect 4.5-star rating in our review barely comes as a surprise for a machine that does it all quite impressively with a push of a button. It even made it to our list of the best espresso machines of 2019.

Since DeLonghi’s BCO430BM is essentially two different machines in a single case, a 15-bar espresso, cappuccino, and latte brewer on one side and a 10-cup drip coffee maker on the other, it would take up a lot of counter space. It does have a lot of tricks under the hood that guarantees a robust coffee experience every time and an intuitive operation. Both coffee and water reservoirs are accessible from the front which makes it easy for you to load what you need without having to move or go around this bulk of a machine. To assure that nothing nasty gets mixed in your brew, you can trust the advanced active carbon filter to keep your water fresh and free from impurities.

A versatile machine that would not test your patience, the BCO430BM has a Brew Pause feature that allows you to yourself a cup of java at any point but if you want to assure its quality and taste, it might be better to take advantage of its 24-hour programmability so that you can have a hearty brew ready at the time you set it at. And if you’re quite forgetful, you’ll just appreciate that it can automatically switch itself off.

The DeLonghi BCO430BM is a solid option whether or not you entertain guests with a one- to four-cup setting that ensures the same result when you’re just brewing for yourself. And since taste is relative, there are four modes to adjust the brew strength while the optimal temperature is kept by its warming plate. Usually priced at $250, this all-in-one coffee machine can be yours for only $188.

DeLonghi<span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large"> EN350G</span> — $108 off

The DeLonghi EN350G Expert Original being a Nespresso espresso machine instantly steps up your coffee game as it delivers cafe-quality brews in the comforts of home with a 19-bar high-performance pressure pump. That’s four notches higher than what the BCO430BM packs flaunting a cutting-edge design that is as stylish as it is intuitive. Its relatively easier to find a spot for it with flat-to-the wall shape as well as maintain with automated LED alerts to let you know when descaling is needed, used capsule container is full/out, or the 38-ounce water tank is nearing empty,

It is undoubtedly high-tech with Bluetooth technology that allows you to connect either your smartphone or iPad and in turn, give you access to the Nespresso mobile app. With this feature alone, you’ll have every reason to ditch the line at your local coffee shop as it enables you to create your own personalized coffee blend, manage coffee recipes, schedule brew times remotely, order Nespresso capsules, and get simplified machine assistance through the Nespresso club.

You can bank on the Nespresso Expert to deliver four coffee sizes for ristretto (0.85 ounces), espresso (1.35 ounces), lungo (3.7 ounces), and Americano (0.84 ounces coffee: 4.2 ounces hot water). With a fast heat-up system of just 30 seconds, you can have the perfect in-cup result within minutes and choose among three temperature settings for medium, hot, or extra-hot. There is even a separate spout for just hot water (6.78 ounces) and an adjustable magnetic drip tray to accommodate different sized cups and recipes. It is also smart enough to shut off after nine minutes of inactivity automatically.

You’ll have instant gratification as the DeLonghi EN350G, like all Nespresso machines come with a welcome set of a range of Nespresso capsules along with their unique profiles. And even more so as you can have delectable homebrews as much as you want for just $221 instead of $329 on Amazon.

Not quite what you had in mind? check out what we have on cold brew coffee makers, Keurig and more on our curated deals page.

