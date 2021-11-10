Disney+ is one of the most talked-about streaming services right now. From its vast catalog of animated movies and TV shows that we all grew up with to blockbuster franchises like Star Wars movies and Marvel movies, Disney+ has something for the entire family to enjoy. If you’ve been thinking about getting a Disney+ subscription for a while now, then this fantastic deal might be the thing that finally gets you to subscribe. Disney+ subscriptions are rarely on sale, but right now, you can get 1 month for ONLY $2. A subscription is normally $8 per month, so that’s a savings of 75% on the original price. There’s no Disney+ free trial, so this low-cost month is the perfect way for you to get access to this excellent library of content.

Getting a Disney+ subscription is an ideal way to keep the entire family entertained throughout the holidays. The best movies on Disney+ are an eclectic mix of action blockbusters, animated classics, and family favorites. You can show your kids your favorite Disney movies from the 1990s like Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, watch the newest Marvel releases like Black Widow and Avengers: Infinity War, or watch a holiday comfort movie like Home Alone or The Muppets’ Christmas Carol. You can also check out the best Pixar movies that have captivated audiences for decades, like Soul, Finding Nemo, or their newest release, Luca. Whatever your favorite genre or type of movie, you’ll find something to watch all the time.

Of course, Disney+ isn’t just packed with movies. You’ll have a great time bingeing through the best shows on Disney+, from Disney Channel original series like Wizards of Waverly Place and That’s So Raven to modern programming for audiences of all ages. Marvel fans can continue to see the story unfold through shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Wandavision, which take place in the same universe as the movies. You can also find plenty of animated series here from your childhood, like Gargoyles, Phineas and Ferb, and Gravity Falls. Revisit your childhood and discover something new with this fantastic catalog of content.

If getting a Disney+ membership has been on your mind for a while, then this is absolutely the time to start. This $2-a-month subscription is an absolute must-get. Not only will you save money, but you’ll also get hours of enjoyment in the process. If you’re looking for the perfect way to keep your household happy throughout the holidays, then get this deal and watch WALL-E. Make sure to start your subscription before this deal ends!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations