How to send a Disney+ gift card for the holidays (and why you should)

Noah McGraw
By
The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.

Want to give the gift of Disney this year? It’s easy with a Disney+ subscription gift. Disney has the option on their site to send any new subscriber a year of Disney+ for the holidays, and you can pick up the tab for them. Here’s how to do it, and why it would make a great gift.

That button above will send you to Disney’s website. Simply fill out your name and email, the name and email of the person you want to send it to, and when you want them to get it. You can even include a personal note, for instance some recommendations on what they should watch first. It’s a great option to send to people with small children, who will get access to Disney’s nearly-100-year catalog of classic animated films. It’s also a great (if not-so-subtle) way to get that friend you’ve been hounding about Andor or She-Hulk to finally catch up.

There are a few caveats you should pay attention to before you send that gift. First, the person you’re sending it to has to be a new subscriber. So established Disney fans can’t add a year to their subscription if they’re already subscribed. They have to create an entire new account for the subscription to apply, so it also doesn’t work if they have had Disney+ in the past and ended their subscription. Make sure you slyly check that before you send it, since the website won’t tell you if they have an account already. Currently the only membership plan you can send them is one year of premium, which costs $110.

If you know someone who would love to catch up on the best shows on Disney+ but doesn’t have a subscription, send them one for the holidays.

