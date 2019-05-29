Share

Let’s face it, cats and dogs are adorably cute, but they are constantly shedding everywhere, from the couch in your living room, to the carpet in your bedroom, and the hardwood flooring around your home. To help combat all of the pet hair in your home, Dyson is having a great sale on the Ball Animal 2 vacuum on Walmart. Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 vacuum normally costs $499, but is on sale for $399, from Amazon and Walmart saving you $100.

Compared to other pet vacuums by Dyson, the Ball Animal 2 is considered one of the most powerful pet vacuums for suctioning up pet hair and dander. The Ball Animal 2 vacuum was specifically designed to be powerful enough to help you complete all of the tough cleaning tasks throughout the house. In addition, the magical wand and hose can reach spots in tough areas, making it easy for users to clean up dirt or dust on high bookshelves, vacuum underneath furniture, and reach every corner in the home.

Dyson makes some of the best vacuum models when it comes to tackling pet hair. The Ball Animal 2 pet vacuum isn’t cordless, which some may wish to take into consideration. However, the Turbine Tool tool included with the pet vacuum removes pet hair from furniture without having to worry about any tangling, while the self-adjusting cleaner head is powerful, and does a deep clean. So if you’re worried about all of the pet hair from your cat or dog sticking to the couch, the Ball Animal 2 pet vacuum will clean it all up.

Once you are done vacuuming all of the pet hair, you just need to simply push the button to release all of the animal hair, dirt, and dust. The HEPA filter makes sure that both pet hair and bacteria stay within the machine, so that it is not releasing it back into the home, causing irritating allergens. It’ll be good to clean out the filter every once in a while so that it doesn’t get clogged full of dirt, dust, or hair.

The Ball Animal 2 vacuum by Dyson might be bulky, but its not as heavy like some vacuums can be. Dyson wanted to make it easier for you to carry the pet vacuum up and down the stairs in your home. On Walmart, this modern looking vacuum has more than 450 reviews, and 5 stars.

