Has your furry friend got you sneezing? Pets are great company but having to clean up after them or manage their shedding could be the last thing you’d want to do, especially after a long day. The best way to stay on top of these hairy and cumbersome situations is to gear yourself with a vacuum specifically designed to pick up those loose ends. The Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Vacuum usually lists for $600 but Amazon’s $170 price cut brings it down to a more palatable $430.

Dyson has long been at the forefront when it comes to incorporating science into their product designs. Most vacuums would offer washable filters to help you save on the cost of replacements but Dyson takes it more than a few notches higher as this animal vacuum is the only kind out there with zero filter maintenance through what the company calls Cinetic Science. Ultra-efficient cyclones break down dirt into powder particles so airflow isn’t blocked and suction power is never compromised. While there aren’t any pre-motor filters, you’ll be glad to know that HEPA filtration is still in place as a guarantee that allergens stay trapped.

Being responsible for your pet’s mess is painful enough, so Dyson’s Cinetic Big Ball vacuum at least won’t give you a hard time. The self-adjusting cleaner seals in suction across all floor types and is enhanced with Ball technology to aid in its maneuverability. Pet owners will find the Tangle-free Turbine tool to be very effective in ridding your carpets or upholstery of the shameless amount of pet hair with counter-rotating brushes with no brush bar for it to wrap around. You’ll also appreciate that its hose and wand can instantly be released from its base to provide you with better reach without having to carry the whole machine. And when you’re all done, emptying its 0.57-gallon dust bin should be painless as it can be done with just one click.

Cost and worth are two different things, the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Vacuum may not really spell out affordable even with Amazon’s $170 discount but it’s no less of a worthy investment if you think about how it could save you from allergies or rashes. The bulk of features and the functionality it gives you may just be enough reason to justify the cost it puts on convenience.

