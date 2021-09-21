  1. Deals
Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Ultra just got huge price cuts at Amazon

By

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your home theater system with these Roku deals, 4K TV deals and soundbar deals. You’re just a few clicks away from the ultimate in entertainment. And, right now at Amazon, there are a flurry of sales on Roku streaming devices, including the Roku Streaming Stick+, and the Roku Ultra. Don’t get left behind — treat yourself to one of these great, cheap streaming devices today:

Roku Express 4K Plus 2021 — $29, was $40

Roku Express 4K+.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

It doesn’t get much simpler, faster, or easier to use (not to mention cheaper) than the Roku Express 4K Plus. Get access to the Roku platform with HD, 4K, and HDR picture quality support. There’s no system that’s easier to set up, and it’s also compatible with the Roku app, AirPlay, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. The main advantage of the Roku Express 4K Plus is its dual-band wireless. It doesn’t matter how many devices are connected to your Wi-Fi network, you’ll get fast connections and a smooth streaming experience. Read: no lag. There’s also voice control, so you can go touchless, as well as the terrific Roku remote, which not only allows you to choose your content, but also power up your TV, adjust the volume, mute, and control your Roku device.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus — $40, was $50

Roku Streaming Stick+
Roku

The great thing about the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is that it allows you to stream all your favorite content in 4K. Sports, TV shows, films; they all get the royal 4K treatment through this device, giving you the clearest, most detailed images available. Roku is incredibly easy to set up and navigate, and as soon as you plug it in to your TV’s HDMI port, you’ll have access to your favorite streamers and apps, like Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, Showtime, and more. It’s designed to be super slim and compact, and you can just toss it in your pocket and then watch the big game or the new releases you’ve rented, no matter where you end up. You can operate the Roku Streaming Stick Plus from your smartphone, turning it into a remote; what could be more convenient?

Roku Ultra Streaming Device — $64, was $100

The Roku Ultra (2020) with remote.
Roku

Now this is a phenomenal deal: 30% off of Roku’s top-tier offering. This version of the Roku Ultra not only has Dolby Vision, but adds support for Dolby Atmos, the best sound format money can buy. The result is all good news for you: Better sound, better visuals, and better entertainment. This has a USB port so that you can access music, photos, and videos from an external hard drive. And there’s a fantastic remote, which can control your TV’s volume and mute functions, and also has a headphone jack. There’s voice control so you don’t have to raise a finger if you want the Ultra to open your favorite apps or search for content. There’s even a lost remote finder button which makes the remote go “beep” when it decides to hide from you under the couch or between some cushions. It doesn’t get much more convenient!

More Roku deals

You want to get the most out of your home theater, so be sure to explore these Apple TV deals Amazon TV deals. At the same time, we’ve rounded up the very best Roku deals, below.

Roku Ultra 2020 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote

$70 $100
Support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos guarantees you're future-proofed, while the voice-based remote and included earbuds enable private listening. more
Buy at Amazon

40-inch TCL 3-Series FHD Roku TV

$258 $350
The 40-inch TCL 3-Series Roku Smart TV is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to utility and quality. While it doesn't have 4K resolution, if you don't need it, then this puppy definitely delivers. more
Buy at Amazon

Roku Express 4K+

$30 $35
Get the slim profile of a Roku Express with 4K streaming capabilities to let you watch high-definition content. This stick supports HDR too, so your content will look fantastic. more
Buy at Walmart

75-inch TCL Roku Smart 4K QLED TV

$1,200 $1,500
This TV from TCL's 5 series has QLED technology for a stunning picture that is rich, deep, and colorful. The Roku operating system provides easy access to your favorite streaming services. more
Buy at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+

$40 $50
Roku's Streaming Stick+ is one of our favorite media streamers. At this price, it's a no-brainer, with its simple interface, thousands of apps, great search capabilities, and fast performance. more
Buy at Amazon

32-inch TCL 3-Series 720p Roku TV

$188 $230
If you're in the market for a simple TV that prioritizes quantity over quality, the 32-inch 3-Series TCL Roku Smart TV is a great option for the budget-savvy viewer despite its 720p resolution. more
Buy at Amazon
