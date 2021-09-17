  1. Deals
Foldable smartphones are all the rage right now, but because they don’t come cheap, shoppers are always checking if their prices are reduced in smartphone deals and Samsung Galaxy deals. These mobile devices are becoming more durable and reliable with every release, and now is a good time to invest in a foldable smartphone from the likes of Microsoft and Samsung.

Amazon has surprised everyone with sudden price cuts for three foldable smartphones, perhaps related to Apple’s announcements of the iPhone 13, among other new products, at its California Streaming event. The 128GB Microsoft Surface Duo’s price was slashed by $286, bringing its price down to $413 from its original price of $699, while the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is available for $925, after a $75 discount to its original price of $1,000. The 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, meanwhile, is cheaper by $200, which lowers its price to $1,600 from its original price of $1,800.

Microsoft Surface Duo (128GB) – $413, was $699

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (128GB) – $925, was $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (256GB) – $1,600, was $1,800

Microsoft Surface Duo (128GB) – $413, was $699

The Microsoft Surface Dup foldable smartphone placed on pebbles.
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends

The Microsoft Surface Duo features a 360-degree hinge between dual displays, which have a maximum size of 8.1 inches and resolution of 2700 x 1800. It’s powered by 6GB of RAM and an Intel processor, and it can fold into whatever angle you need between completely closed, flat as a tablet and completely open.

For an affordable foldable smartphone, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Duo. Its 128GB version is currently available on Amazon for $413, after a $286 discount to the device’s original price of $699. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to purchase the Microsoft Surface Duo for cheaper than usual, you should click on that Buy Now button immediately.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (128GB) – $925, was $1,000

Galaxy Z Flip 3 closed with Cover Screen active.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Foldable smartphones have been known to be fragile and expensive, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 shatters that reputation. It’s compact and durable with built-in water resistance, while the Cover Screen shows important information and lets you access customizable widgets. The 6.7-inch flexible display highlights the performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor with 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is stylish but functional, so if you’re planning to switch to a foldable smartphone, it’s a solid option. The device’s 128GB version is sold on Amazon for $925, down from its original price of $1,000 after a $75 discount. The offer may disappear at any moment, so if you want to enjoy savings when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, don’t waste time. Click on that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (256GB) – $1,600, was $1,800

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 open wide.
Ajay Kumar/Digital Trends

The top-of-the-line model for foldable smartphones is arguably the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, and it’s easy to see why with its 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB of RAM, is capable of multitasking without any issues with the help of up to three multi-windows.

For the premium foldable smartphone experience, you should go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Amazon slashed the price of the device’s 256GB model by $200, bringing it down to $1,600 from its original price of $1,800. If you don’t want to miss this opportunity to acquire the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with a discount, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

Amazon’s offers for the Microsoft Surface Duo, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G are tempting if you want to buy a foldable smartphone. However, if you’re looking for a mobile device that’s more traditional, there are lots of offers out there. To give you an idea on what to expect, we’ve rounded up some of the best smartphone deals that you can take advantage of right now.

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$500 $600
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price. more
Buy at Best Buy

OnePlus 8 (128GB, Unlocked)

$392 $699
Buy the 128GB OnePlus 8 for a decent discount, getting you a flagship-level phone for an awful lot less than you'll pay with other brands. more
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$270 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal. more
Buy at Walmart
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$400 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res. more
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged phone. Plus $500 when you switch.
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand. more
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB)

$620 $1,200
Samsung currently has one of the best trade-in deals, offering the Galaxy Note 20 for as low as $325 or the Note 20 Ultra for as low as $600. Activate with any major carrier or buy unlocked. more
Buy at Samsung
