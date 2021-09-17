Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Foldable smartphones are all the rage right now, but because they don’t come cheap, shoppers are always checking if their prices are reduced in smartphone deals and Samsung Galaxy deals. These mobile devices are becoming more durable and reliable with every release, and now is a good time to invest in a foldable smartphone from the likes of Microsoft and Samsung.

Amazon has surprised everyone with sudden price cuts for three foldable smartphones, perhaps related to Apple’s announcements of the iPhone 13, among other new products, at its California Streaming event. The 128GB Microsoft Surface Duo’s price was slashed by $286, bringing its price down to $413 from its original price of $699, while the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is available for $925, after a $75 discount to its original price of $1,000. The 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, meanwhile, is cheaper by $200, which lowers its price to $1,600 from its original price of $1,800.

The Microsoft Surface Duo features a 360-degree hinge between dual displays, which have a maximum size of 8.1 inches and resolution of 2700 x 1800. It’s powered by 6GB of RAM and an Intel processor, and it can fold into whatever angle you need between completely closed, flat as a tablet and completely open.

For an affordable foldable smartphone, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Duo. Its 128GB version is currently available on Amazon for $413, after a $286 discount to the device’s original price of $699. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to purchase the Microsoft Surface Duo for cheaper than usual, you should click on that Buy Now button immediately.

Foldable smartphones have been known to be fragile and expensive, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 shatters that reputation. It’s compact and durable with built-in water resistance, while the Cover Screen shows important information and lets you access customizable widgets. The 6.7-inch flexible display highlights the performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor with 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is stylish but functional, so if you’re planning to switch to a foldable smartphone, it’s a solid option. The device’s 128GB version is sold on Amazon for $925, down from its original price of $1,000 after a $75 discount. The offer may disappear at any moment, so if you want to enjoy savings when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, don’t waste time. Click on that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The top-of-the-line model for foldable smartphones is arguably the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, and it’s easy to see why with its 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB of RAM, is capable of multitasking without any issues with the help of up to three multi-windows.

For the premium foldable smartphone experience, you should go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Amazon slashed the price of the device’s 256GB model by $200, bringing it down to $1,600 from its original price of $1,800. If you don’t want to miss this opportunity to acquire the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with a discount, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

Amazon’s offers for the Microsoft Surface Duo, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G are tempting if you want to buy a foldable smartphone. However, if you’re looking for a mobile device that’s more traditional, there are lots of offers out there. To give you an idea on what to expect, we’ve rounded up some of the best smartphone deals that you can take advantage of right now.

