The Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier blows $121 away for Amazon Prime Day

Jufer Cooper
By
dyson pure cool air puifier and fan prime day deal dp04 purifier

Amazon Prime Day is here. That means lots of smart home devices are up including well-known brands such as Dyson. Since the allergy season is already in full swing, this is the best time to secure your family with a device that can fight all these harmful pollutants. Right when you need it, Amazon gives 27% off on the Dyson Pure Cool – DP04 Air Purifier and Fan. Get it now for a cool price of $328 instead of $449.

Health is wealth and the Dyson Pure Cool will be our home’s first line of defense against allergens and any unwanted particles roaming in the air, thanks to its smart air filtering mechanism.

The Pure Cool automatically senses dust and pollution and captures them in a sealed high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) activated carbon filter, then counters it by producing purified air around the room. The HEPA filter catches 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns making it an ideal air purifier in your room.

This air purifier can recognize the air quality levels in a large room including ultrafine particles, allergens, volatile organic compounds, and nitrogen dioxide. It will then automatically send reports that will be shown on its LCD display.

The Dyson Pure Cool has different mode features. Setting it in Auto Mode will save you the hassle as it will initiate the purification process on its own once it detects pollution events until the air quality improves. The Night Mode uses the purifier’s most quiet settings and a dimmed screen while continuously monitoring the air’s status.

One of the key features that make this machine convenient is it works with Amazon Alexa, Siri, and the Dyson Link App. Enabling Alexa will access the voice-control feature for basic functions like turning on and off, switching to auto-mode, and update on the condition of the air indoors. Controlling and monitoring the air quality is right at your fingertips, and your own voice.

Don’t miss this great chance and bring home the Dyson Pure Cool – DP04 Air Purifier and Fan for only $328. You save up to $121 from its original price of $449.

