Walmart Cyber Monday: get this Dyson cordless vacuum for $350

Andrew Morrisey
By
If you’re in search of one of the best cordless vacuums, you’re probably scouring through the Cyber Monday deals in search of a discount. The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum has seen an impressive discount for Cyber Monday, as the popular vacuum is just $350 at Walmart today. That’s a discount of $100 from its regular price of $450. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are free 30-day returns. There’s no telling how long inventory will last, so act quickly to claim this deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum

Dyson has long been one of the premier vacuum names. It made a splash with its innovative designs and variety of models, and it hasn’t looked back. The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is engineered with power and versatility in mind. It has a detangling Motorbar that deep cleans carpets and hardwood floors, specializing in things like pet hair removal from the brush bar. This keeps the vacuum from getting tangled up and slowing down, and relieves you of the headaches that can come when cleaning up after children and pets. The Dyson V8 was engineered with just such tasks in mind.

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum comes with four Dyson accessories for versatile cleaning. These include the Motorbar head cleaner, a combination tool, a crevice tool, and a hair screw tool. These make cleaning tight areas easier, and the included docking station makes it easy to get charging again once you’re finished. It’s capable of reaching 40 minutes of powerful, fade-free suction on a single charge. And like all of the best Dyson vacuums, the V8 also transforms into a handheld vacuum. This is done with just one click, allowing you to clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between. The Dyson V8 has advanced filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust on almost any floor surface, and it’s a great choice for homeowners and apartment renters alike.

While the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum would normally set you back $450, it’s currently just $350 with this deal at Walmart. That’s a Cyber Monday savings of $100, plus free shipping and free 30-day returns are included with your purchase.

