Early Prime Day Deal: Save $200 on this 50-inch TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV

If your television due for a replacement, or if you need another one because there are suddenly too many people at home all the time, you should start checking out the early Prime Day deals that are popping up ahead of October 13. One of the offers on Amazon is for a $200 discount to the TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV, slashing its price to $280 from $480 — one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen in a while.

The TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV is a 50-inch TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range technology. Whether you are watching blockbuster movies or playing video games, you will enjoy a stunning display with enhanced clarity and crisp colors. The TV also features TCL’s own 4K Creative Pro upscaling engine, so HD content will be shown in near 4K quality.

One of the best things about the TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV is its Roku interface, which simplifies how you access content. You can choose between watching cable TV, playing on a gaming console, or launching streaming services from the home screen that lays the options out like app tiles, with an easy-to-use search bar for whatever you need. Making the TV even easier to use is its compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

The simplicity of the TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV’s interface extends to its remote, which only has 20 buttons to reduce the confusion over what you should press. You can also use your smartphone or tablet as the TV’s remote through the Roku app, which also enables voce control and private listening with headphones.

Not everyone has space for a 50-inch TV in their home, but if you have room, the TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV provides a solid combination of technical prowess and intuitive features for your family to enjoy.

The TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV is a solid addition to any part of your house, as it also serves as a gateway into mountains of content. The TV is a steal at only $280 after applying the $200 discount on Amazon to its original price of $480, and you might want to make the purchase as soon as you can as it’s unclear how long the offer will last.

