How to tell an early Prime Day deal won’t be cheaper tomorrow

Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, June 21 and 22, but you don’t need to wait until then to get the best Prime Day deals! Amazon has already dropped several amazing early Prime Day deals on must-have hardware like the Amazon Echo Dot and the Amazon Fire HD 10, the Amazon Echo Dot, and more. But with so many great deals out there already, how do you know the price won’t drop further between now and the official Prime Day dates?

When you spot an amazing deal, the last thing you want to do is wait around until the end of Prime Day, watching to see if the price drops even further. It might not — and chances are you’ll miss out on nabbing those headphones or that tablet as the deal will be sold out. The good news is that there’s a quick and easy way to shop Amazon Prime Day deals today and be sure the price won’t drop further between now and the end of the event. Just look on the product page for the “Early Access Prime Day Deal” or “Prime Day Deal” branding. If you spot this, you can rest assured there won’t be any further price drops during Prime Day itself, so you can purchase with confidence.

Spotted a deal that seems too good to be true? Make sure you snap it up straight away — or you might find the product you’re after is out of stock. The best deals sell out quickly, so if you delay you could miss out on the deal of the century. There are deals across a huge range of products from tablets to smartwatches, laptops, games consoles and accessories, and more. Just don’t forget to look out for the Early Access Prime Day Deal” or “Prime Day Deal” branding on the product page if you’re buying today, to ensure you’re getting the best possible deal. If you don’t see that label, we can’t guarantee prices won’t slip just a little more during the main Prime Day event.

