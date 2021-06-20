Early Prime Day Deals 2021: Amazon Fire and Echo devices discounted

Prime Day may not officially begin until tomorrow, June 21, but the great deals have already started on these devices. We’ve done the hard work and picked all the best Prime Day deals for you to check out — and below you’ll find some amazing deals on everything from Amazon Echo devices to Fire HD tablets. Which deals will you grab this Prime Day?

Amazon Echo Auto — $15, was $50

Normally $50, you can pick up the Amazon Echo Auto for just $15 on Amazon today. That’s an impressive savings of $35. The Echo Auto brings Alexa to your car, so you can ask Alexa to play your favorite road trip tracks, get the news, make calls, set reminders, and much more. It comes with a handy vent mount and connects to the Alex app to play sound through your car speakers or your phone’s Bluetooth connection — but it doesn’t work with all cars and phones, so check the compatibility list on the product page before purchasing this deal. Best of all, you won’t have to shout, as the Echo Auto has eight mics and uses far-field technology, so it can hear you even with the A/C cranked up full on a busy road.

Today you can grab an Amazon Echo Dot for just $25 on Amazon, down from the usual price of $45. That’s a savings of $20 — and at this price, you could easily pick up one for each room in the house, if you like! Available in Charcoal, Glacier White, or Twilight Blue, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) boasts a new spherical design that looks great in any home. It doesn’t just look great though, it’s small but mighty, providing impressive sound that easily rivals larger speakers — and Alexa is also on hand to do your bidding. Buy a few for your house and you can instantly drop in on other rooms that have Echo devices.

Today you can snap up great savings on the Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen), which is $45, saving you $15 off the usual $60 price. The Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) is a smart display with a 5.5-inch touchscreen boasting 960 x 480 resolution. It comes in Charcoal or Sandstone, with a 1.7-inch speaker and Alexa built-in, so you can ask Alexa to play your favorite tracks, check the news — all the usual stuff. It’s also handy for displaying photos, looking up recipes, setting alerts and schedules, and video calls — or pair the Echo Show with other smart products like a security camera for a safer home. The 1st Gen Echo Show 5 also includes a 3.5mm jack so you can plug in external speakers if you like.

Amazon Halo — $70, was $100

Normally $100, you can nab the Amazon Halo wellness band for just $70 today on Amazon, saving $30. Available in Winter + Silver, Blush + Rose Gold, or Black + Onyx, the Amazon Halo is a simple, no-fuss fitness tracker that boasts a slim, lightweight, unobtrusive style. Weighing just 18 grams and with a screenless design, it’s so unobtrusive you’ll forget you’re wearing it. It tracks all the important metrics, aided by a gyroscope, accelerometer, and heart rate sensor, plus two mics for voice analysis. It even tracks your sleep, analyzes your mood via Tone Voice analysis, tracks body fat, and gives you points for every minute you’re active. The battery lasts up to a week with normal usage and is fully charged in just over an hour. On the downside, there’s no GPS, privacy is a concern with some features, and the lack of a screen may be a dealbreaker for some. However, with $30 off, this is an amazing deal for those looking for a basic fitness tracker.

Amazon Fire HD 10 — $80, was $150

In the market for an awesome Prime Day tablet deal? Save yourself an impressive $70 and pick up the Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) for just $80 today on Amazon. Available in a choice of four different colors, the Fire HD 10 is an excellent choice for watching TV shows and movies, casual gaming, and reading. The 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD screen is crisp and bright — although it’s a bit hard to see in direct sunlight — and the tablet is powered by an octa-core processor, with 3GB of RAM. There’s 32GB of onboard storage that you can expand up to 1TB with a microSD card, and with a Prime subscription, you’ll get access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and much more. The handy Split Screen feature lets you multi-task with two apps side by side — great if you’re watching a Netflix show while replying to your emails — and the battery lasts up to 12 hours before you’ll need to recharge.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus — $100, was $140

For those looking for a Fire tablet this Prime Day, here’s another great deal. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (64GB) can be yours for just $100, down from its regular price of $140, saving you $40. Boasting an 8-inch screen, 64GB of storage — expandable to 1TB with a microSD card — a 2.0Ghz quad-core processor, and 3GB RAM, the Fire HD 8 Plus is a powerful little tablet with USB-C charging and up to 12 hours of battery life. Wireless charging is on offer here, too, with a compatible dock. Its smaller size makes it ideal for casual gaming, replying to emails, and Netflix binges on the go.

If you’re in the market for Prime Day smart home deals, how about this home security kit deal? The Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit is now $150 — that’s a savings of $100. Ideal for 1-2 bedroom homes, the Ring Alarm kit includes a base station, keypad, motion detector, range extender, and four contact sensors. Quick and easy to set up out of the box, you can use the Ring app to monitor your devices, change alarm modes, and set up mobile notifications for when your system is triggered. Ring Alarm integrates with the Ring video doorbell and security camera and works with Alexa Guard, which sends mobile alerts if your smoke alarm goes off, or if it hears glass breaking. You can even subscribe to 24/7 professional monitoring with Ring Protect Plus, from $10 per month.

If you’re looking for a deal on one of the best outdoor security cameras, Amazon has a fantastic deal on the five-camera Blink Outdoor Wireless Security Camera Kit, now just $225, saving $155 off the usual price. With this kit, you get five wireless, battery-powered HD security cameras with infra-red night vision, built to withstand the elements. The cameras are powered by two AA lithium batteries that will last for up to two years, and it takes just minutes to set them up out of the box. There’s not much setting the Blink Outdoor camera apart from the popular Blink XT. Each camera has a 110-degree field of view and can record 1080p video at up to 30 FPS, and you can store footage locally on a USB drive or sign up for the Blink Subscription Plan from $10 per month for unlimited cameras, for cloud storage.

These deals are sure to be snapped up quickly, so don’t miss your chance — get them before stock runs out. Don’t forget to keep an eye on all the best Prime Day deals available throughout June 21 and 22, too.

