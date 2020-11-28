  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $50 on the Ecobee smart thermostat at Amazon for Black Friday

By
Ecobee SmartThermostat Review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

The savings are on fire, so you really don’t want to miss out on the many Black Friday deals happening right now. Winter will be here sooner than you think, which is why you’ll want to waste no time in snagging this deal on the Ecobee SmartThermostat for $199. It’s one of many Amazon Black Friday deals available right now, but you can uncover more gadget sales with these Black Friday smart home sales.

The Ecobee SmartThermostat is the best smart thermostat if you’re invested in the Amazon Alexa ecosystem. With the extra $50 discount off its normal price, its total cost comes down to $199. It may not seem like a substantial discount, especially when you compare it to other smart home deals that are up for grabs right now, but it’s still notable given that sales on it are not frequent.

When it comes to monitoring the temperature and comfort level of your home, the Ecobee SmartThermostat is one of the most advanced around. With the included SmartSensor, it’ll dynamically adjust the comfort of a room by automatically adjusting the thermostat based on temperature and occupancy. It’s also the simplest smart thermostat to install, so you don’t need to be a pro. And since it supports Amazon’s Alexa, you can leverage voice controls to adjust the temperature to your liking. Using a smart thermostat such as this goes a long way in not only maintaining the temperature of your home, but you’ll also reap the rewards of saving money on your electric bill. It’s the main reason why so many consumers have made the upgrade.

If you’re looking for something that’s compatible with Google Assistant, then consider this the just-released Google Nest Thermostat (2020). It functions similarly but features a more minimalist design that some people may think of as more attractive.

More smart home deals available now

Amazon’s offer for the Ecobee SmartThermostat is one of the many available options for the best Black Friday smart home deals. We’ve collected some of the best offers amid the many Black Friday deals that you can browse to start your holiday shopping today.
Expires soon

Arlo Pro 2 - 2-Camera Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren

$400 $480
The Arlo Pro 2 is the best outdoor security camera you can get right now. 100% wire-free for ease of installation with weatherproof cameras for year-round protection and 7-days of free cloud storage.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6-Qt Pressure Cooker

$90 $150
Having the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi in your home is like owning eight kitchen appliances. With 13 preset smart functions, you can make anything from broth to ribs to yogurt with the touch of a button.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera 2-Pack

$300 $350
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery protects your home around the clock. Connect it to your Amazon Alexa setup so you can get alerts and talk to visitors on your Echo devices. Grab this two-pack kit to save.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 5 - Charcoal

$45 $90
The Echo Show 5 can do more than show the time. You can use it to see news summaries and video clips, display photos, watch videos, films, and TV shows, and make video calls with family and friends.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link

$80 $140
Whether you’re starting to build your home surveillance system or looking to expand your existing security setup, this Kasa Cam Outdoor is a great option at the right price tag.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera

$110 $190
Get the new Echo Show 8 together with a Ring indoor camera if you are looking for gift ideas for the family. Save $50 off the combined prices of these devices on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday smart home deals 2020

black friday smart home deals

The best smart thermostats for 2020

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

The best smart home devices for 2020

Echo Dot 4th Gen Clock Model

The best Black Friday Nest Thermostat deals for 2020

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Sonos Beam discounted by $100 at Best Buy for Black Friday

sonos one sl beam deals spring sale speaker review 4 1200x9999

Save $200 on the Roomba S9 robot vacuum at Amazon for Black Friday

iRobot Roomba S9

Best Black Friday PC deals 2020: Dell, HP, Lenovo

asus rog strix gaming pc deal newegg sale 2020 gl10dh

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 discounted by $360 at Best Buy for Black Friday

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

AirPods Pro are $80 OFF at Amazon for Black Friday — but not for long

apple airpods pro discounted for prime day 2020 lowest price

Best Walmart Black Friday TV Deals 2020: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

LG-Signature-OLED-8K-TV

Kindle Paperwhite gets a $50 price cut for Black Friday

Kindle Paperwhite

Ring Floodlight Camera discounted by $60 at Amazon for Black Friday

ring floodlight camera deal black friday 2020 featured resized

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop down to $600 for Black Friday — save $210

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768