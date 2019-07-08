Share

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, an average household’s air conditioning and heating expense account for nearly half of the annual utility bill. A good thermostat can help reduce that cost by programming it to turn on your home’s HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system when you’re at home and turn it off when you’re out. A smart thermostat does more than just simply rely on a schedule. You should be able to configure it with more sophisticated schedules and remotely control it when you’re away. There are a lot of smart thermostats that are packed with features, but if you’re looking for something more budget-friendly and contains only the most essential of functions, the Emerson Sensi Thermostat is a worthwhile option.

Named the “Best Value” smart thermostat of 2017, 2018, and 2019 by USA Today’s Reviewed.com, the Sensi normally retails for $130, but Amazon has taken a generous $41 off the price, bringing it down to $89.

The Sensi didn’t exactly receive the most stellar review from us a few years back, but it did handle the basics of smart control of our HVAC system well. Where it sets itself apart is its battery-operated nature: It runs on two AA batteries, unlike other thermostats that require a separate power line. The Sensi is also extensively compatible. It works with the HVAC equipment found in most homes, including heat pumps and most 24-volt systems.

The thermostat connects wirelessly to a home Wi-Fi network, allowing it to be controlled and programmed using an iOS or Android device. Once configured, you can remotely access your home’s HVAC system through the app. Turn the air conditioning on while you’re on the road, an hour before arriving home. The Sensi also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Wink smart home platforms.

Its monochrome screen is pretty barebones and only shows battery level, temperature, time, and Wi-Fi connection. It doesn’t compare with the flashy interface of other high-end smart thermostats. The Sensi does feature Smart Alerts that notify you when it detects extreme temperature and humidity levels in your home and provides emailed usage reports each month.

According to Amazon users, the Sensi is easy to install. They attest that the instructions on the mobile app are easy to follow and will enable you to install it in 30 minutes or less. The Sensi has also received a positive rating on Amazon (4.6 out of 5 stars). Reviewers noted that it’s a no-nonsense piece of equipment that comes at a great price. For only $89 on Amazon, it’s an affordable option for those that don’t want to shell out their cash for a Google Nest.

Still uncertain about the Sensi? You can check out this page for the best smart thermostats that you can buy.

And if you’re looking for more smart home deals, here are some early Prime Day deals from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.