Sign up for Sling TV today and get Epix, ShowTime, and Starz free

Keen to try something new when it comes to streaming content? Right now, a free trial of Sling TV just got even better with Epix, ShowTime, and Starz all included for free with your first month of Sling TV after you’ve participated in a three-day free trial. It’s a fantastic time to see what all the fuss is about with this selection of services.

Sling TV alone offers dozens of different choices so you won’t run out of options when watching. There’s unlimited access to more than 50 different live channels which cater to everyone. There are news stations like CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, alongside family-friendly channels such as Nick Jr and Cartoon Network. If you’re in the mood for the biggest dramas and comedy shows, Sling also gives you access to FX, Bravo, AMC, Syfy, Paramount, and Comedy Central. Thanks to those channels, you have the option of watching major shows like The Big Bang Theory, Killing Eve, Ducktales, and many more.

There are also plenty of movies available via Sling, including new titles as well as classics like Top Gun. In all, you get access to over 50,000 different movies and TV shows. That might sound unbeatable but right now, if you sign up to your first month of Sling TV after a three-day free trial, you also get access to Epix, Showtime, and Starz.

Combined, that means access to great shows like Outlander and Shameless, along with hit movies like Elton John biopic, Rocketman. The whole service also provides a free 10 hour Cloud DVR feature too which is sure to come in handy and there are absolutely no hidden fees.

What more could you want? It’s possible to watch Sling TV on up to three screens simultaneously so the whole household can try something new each night. It also works on mostly every device you can think of, including the majority of smart TVs, Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.

What are you waiting for? Snap up this great month’s worth of entertainment today. It’s a fantastic deal that the whole family is sure to love.

