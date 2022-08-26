Eufy floodlight surveillance cameras are $100 off today

There are a lot of options if you want to make sure that your family is always safe at home, including investing in security camera deals and Ring video doorbell deals. You can’t put a price on your peace of mind, but you’ll be able to stretch your budget further if you take advantage of Best Buy’s $100 discount for the Eufy Security Floodlight Cam, which slashes the surveillance camera’s price by half to $100 from its original price of $200. Act fast if you want to avail the offer, because you’ve only got several hours before it ends.

Why you should buy the Eufy Security Floodlight Cam

The best home security systems start with reliable surveillance cameras, and you can’t go wrong with a security camera from Eufy. The brand, which appears in Digital Trends’ best home security cameras with the Eufy SoloCam E40 and best outdoor security cameras with the Eufy SoloCam L40, aims to upgrade traditional floodlights with the Eufy Security Floodlight Cam. It can livestream and record footage in 2K HD resolution with a wide-angle view, so you can see what’s happening with crisp clarity. At night, the camera’s 2,000-lumen motion-activated floodlight will deter intruders, while capturing detailed video in full color. With its built-in microphone and speaker, you can communicate with whomever’s outside your home, and you also have the option of enabling its 100dB alarm to trigger when there are unwanted visitors.

The Eufy Security Floodlight Cam is equipped with human detection technology, which allows it to determine body shapes and face patterns so that there won’t be any false alarms from animals passing by. The security camera also works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands to control the floodlights and check the livestreams. Additionally, unlike other surveillance cameras, you don’t need to pay a monthly subscription fee to unlock all of the features of the Eufy Security Floodlight Cam.

For complete protection for your home, you should start with the Eufy Security Floodlight Cam. With all of its features, you’ll be getting immense value for your money, especially with its lowered price of $100 from Best Buy after a $100 discount to its sticker price of $200. You can buy several units of the surveillance camera to install around the house with this deal, but you have to hurry in finalizing your purchase because there’s not much time left on this special price for the Eufy Security Floodlight Cam.

