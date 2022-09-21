If you’re sorting through the best free online classes, or if you’re looking to shred some of the best video game soundtracks of all time, a Fender Play free trial is something worth exploring. Fender Play is a popular way to learn how to play guitar presented in app form by the legendary guitar maker. It’s even one of the best guitar-learning apps for Android and iOS, so a Fender Play free trial can be easily put to good use no matter your age or experience level. So master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound and get your guitar at the ready as you prepare yourself for your Fender Play free trial.

Is there a Fender Play free trial?

Like all of the best free trials, the Fender Play free trial gives you free access to the Fender Play learning platform. This is done through the Fender Play app, and signing up for a monthly subscription free trial gets you seven days of free access, and enrolling in a free trial under the annual subscription will get your 14 days of free access.You’ll need to create an account with Fender to get going, and once you have an account in place, you’ll need to provide credit card information. You card won’t be charged unless you fail to cancel within your seven day free trial, with Fender offering two subscription options that’s billed at $20 per month or $150 per year.

The Fender Play free trial is a great way to test out the service to see if it’s something you feel is worth paying for. Fender Play bases its learning offerings on a song-driven approach and smaller, bite-sized lessons. These step by step learning guides help you level up faster by breaking things down into easy to learn pieces. The entirety of the Fender Play learning library is available to you during the free trial, so a Fender Play free trial isn’t just a good way to test the platform, but also a good way to learn some guitar.

Can you get Fender Play for free?

The free, full access to Fender Play during the Fender Play free trial is about as close as you can get to getting Fender Play for free. After your free trial is up, you can cancel and move on, or move into one of the two paid subscription offerings Fender Play offers for its service. It’s very well priced at just $20 per month or $150 per year, and if you’re just looking to expand the catalog of songs you know how to play, you could easily pop in for a month or two of a monthly subscription before canceling without any further commitment. While Fender Play isn’t often found for free, it is fairly priced and there are a lot of ways you could go about it to save yourself some money based on your needs.

Are there any Fender Play deals?

Fender Play does regularly offer discounts and deals, with pretty impressive discounts currently available. The monthly subscription plan is $20 per month, which is a good option for short-term users. But if you’re committed to playing the guitar, annual subscribers pay $150 per year, or $12.50 per month. That’s a savings of $90 over 12 months of Fender Play. Being an annual subscriber brings other savings as well, as an Annual Pass to Fender play will save you 10% off all Fender gear.

Editors' Recommendations