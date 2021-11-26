If you’ve been searching for Fitbit Black Friday Deals, you’ve come to the right place. Fitbit has been a leader in the wearables game for years now, so it makes sense that they would offer some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen. Fitbit wearables are sleek and packed with cutting-edge technology, making any of these three models a great option if you’re in the market for a new fitness tracker. In addition to the popular Fitbit Charge 5 Black Friday deal, the Fitbit Versa 3, and Fitbit Sense Advanced are all heavily discounted today at Best Buy. Fitbits are also a great gift option for that special someone this holiday season, and with significant savings on three of the top models, you won’t want to pass these deals up.

Fitbit Charge 5

Why Buy:

New slim design

Packed with technology and features

Monitors activity, sleep, and stress

Includes six-month Fitbit Premium membership

The Fitbit Charge 5 connects your activity, sleep, and stress so you can monitor and adjust the decisions you make for your body, mind, and health. Complete with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership and daily readiness, a score based on activity, sleep, and heart rate variability that helps you optimize your workout routine. The score comes with personalized activity recommendations from low to high and includes activities ranging from light yoga and deep breathing to HIIT. It also features advanced stress-management tools and heart rhythm assessments using the on-wrist ECG app.

The Fitbit Charge 5 features built-in GPS, a vibrant color display, up to seven-day battery life, and 24/7 heart rate tracking with PurePulse. Active Zone Minutes uses your heart rate to guide you toward your desired intensity level and helps keep you there, so you get the most out of each workout. Oxygen saturation monitoring and skin temperature tracking help you keep track of essential changes in your overall wellness and sleep variations. Includes 20 exercise modes so you can set personal goals for runs, bike rides, and more.

Fitbit Charge 5 is packed with features, and new technology yet is ten percent slimmer than its predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 4. Made of steel and polished for a finished look while sitting flat on your wrist for a modern look. This model comes with an infinity band and charging cable.

Fitbit Versa 3

Why Buy:

Enjoy handsfree comminucation

Take calls and respond to texts from your wrist

Built-in GPS

20 exercise modes

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a smartwatch packed with features that allow you to leave your phone at home and go. Track your pace and distance with built-in GPS while maintaining the ability to receive calls, texts, and app notifications. Use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to control your favorite music app when your phone is nearby. This wearable also gives you your daily readiness score, active zone minutes and features 20 exercise modes to keep you moving.

Optimize your activity with a daily readiness score which tells you if you’re ready to exercise or if you should take it easy for the day. The built-in GPS helps you see your pace and distance while on runs, hikes, and rides while viewing a map of your route in the Fitbit app. The battery life is up to twelve hours while continuously using GPS so that you won’t get stuck out there without connection or guidance. It also features 24/7 heart rate tracking for exercise and sleep tracking. Keep in top shape by utilizing active zone minutes, which gives your wrist a buzz when you hit your target heart rate zone.

You can store and play music and podcasts on your Fitbit Versa 3 and use the built-in mic and speaker to connect wirelessly via Bluetooth. Also, take calls, send calls to voice mail, and adjust volume hands-free when your phone is nearby. The wearable comes with a classic band and charging cable and features up to six-day battery life.

Fitbit Sense

Why Buy:

Built-in voice assistant

Water-resistant

Built-in GPS

Tracks sleep patterns and stress levels

The Fitbit Sense is an advanced health smartwatch that lets you tune in to your body and helps guide you toward accomplishing your health goals. The ECG app tracks your heart for atrial fibrillation (Afib), tracks and manages stress, helps you better understand your sleep patterns, and keeps an eye on your skin temperature. This model includes a six-month Fitbit Premium membership (for new users), which provides personalized tools, including daily readiness scores.

The EDA Scan app detects electrodermal activity allowing you to monitor and adjust your body’s response to stress while the ECG App assesses your heart. Both of these apps will enable you to share results with your doctor to optimize health. You can also monitor your blood oxygen levels at a glance and monitor trends over time using the Health Metrics dashboard. The Fitbit Sense also alerts you when your heart rate is higher or lower than usual.

A built-in voice assistant lets you check the news and weather, set alarms and reminders, and control your smart home devices all from your wrist. You can also take hands-free calls and adjust the volume using the built-in mic and speaker. This model comes with an infinity band and charging cable.

Should you shop these Fitbit Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Black Friday deals are usually some of the best deals we see all year, and Cyber Monday tends to be a rehash of the best of the Black Friday Deals. However, just because you see a deal on Black Friday doesn’t mean that it will still be available on Cyber Monday. If you’re in the market for a new Fitbit wearable, now is the time to act. You wouldn’t want to find the perfect new model and wait, only to find it sold out on Cyber Monday.

If you’re a skeptic and are afraid you’ll buy a Fitbit only for it to be more heavily discounted on Cyber Monday, don’t worry. You can always cancel your Black Friday order or return the one you already received and order the same one on Cyber Monday at a better price. And don’t worry, your items will still arrive in time for the holidays if you’re buying gifts for others.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

