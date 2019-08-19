Deals

Trim down and get big savings with Amazon’s 20% sale on the Fitbit Inspire HR

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
fitbit inspire hr amazon fi

Getting the motivation to stay in shape may not be all that easy. Smartwatches may be great in terms of keeping up with the daily grind but if you’re looking for a virtual workout buddy, then a fitness tracker should do just the job. The Fitbit Inspire HR could just be the most affordable fitness tracker Fitbit has to offer priced at $100 but Amazon’s 20% sale lets you trim down and get big on savings by making it available for only $80.

The Inspire HR could basically be a slimmed-down and spruced up version of the recent Fitbit Charge 3. It captures Fitbit’s iconic look with rounded edges, a lightweight plastic casing, and two interchangeable silicone straps to fit quite a range of wrist sizes and personalities. It should be easy to find a compatible leather bracelet or metal mesh, for instance. You may find its relatively small build quite limiting as it can only deliver one stat at a time but it sure makes up for it with a highly-responsive OLED touchscreen and an intuitive interface.

Consistent with most fitness trackers, Fitbit’s Inspire HR tracks your steps, calories, distance, sleep, and activity all day for as long as you have it on. And HR wasn’t just affixed for fun, your heart rate is also monitored and works together with your phone’s GPS to account for pace, distance, and the route you took. Apart from SmartTrack that automatically recognizes your workouts, over 15 goal-based exercise modes can be found on the Inspire HR. If plunging in the pool is what gets your endorphins running, it shouldn’t pose as a problem with a water resistance to depths up to 50 meters.

Though it is a fitness tracker in every way, smartphone notifications such as calls, texts, and app alerts should be accessible straight from your wrist with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Notifications on the Inspire HR are limited but you should be able to configure your settings in the accompanying Fitbit App. Moreover, long-term progress tracking, goal-setting, and the ability to connect with friends and family are also possible through the app.

The Fitbit Inspire HR is published to have a battery life that can last up to five days but based on our hands-on review, the slick wearable averaged for three days with medium use. Nonetheless, it is a solid bet for those who want to gear up for an active lifestyle without breaking the bank. Get yours now for $20 less than usual on Amazon.

Looking for Fitbit alternatives? Check out the best bargains on Apple Watches and other smartwatches this August, and so much more for Labor Day on our curated deals page.

